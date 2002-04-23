  1. Home
Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera

1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera
List Price Estimate
$921 - $2,253
Consumer Rating
(25)

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Driver airbag and ABS standard for all models. Four-cylinder engine back in base models, producing 120 horsepower. A 3.1-liter V6 replaces last year's 3.3-liter V6. Variable-assist steering is a new option on sedans. SL replaced by Special Edition models.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera.

5 star reviews: 24%
4 star reviews: 44%
3 star reviews: 16%
2 star reviews: 16%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 3.8 stars based on 25 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • driving experience
  • comfort
  • engine
  • fuel efficiency
  • seats
  • spaciousness
  • ride quality
  • acceleration
  • safety
  • road noise
  • maintenance & parts
  • value
  • wheels & tires
  • oil
  • sound system
  • doors
  • brakes
  • lights
  • climate control
  • electrical system
  • warranty
  • handling & steering
  • appearance
  • technology
  • dashboard

Most helpful consumer reviews

2.75 out of 5 stars, At least it has character.
Deebz,

I got this car from my older sister when she bought a new car. Positive features include good low end torque which makes for surprising acceleration from a stop. Not as good at high speeds however. Lots of trunk room and front seat legroom. Good AC and heating. Negatives include engine head repairs and bad brakes at 120K, malfunctioning locks and a fried window motor, leaky wheel cylinders, and a battery that you can't replace without reprogramming the computer (?!). Also handling is poor and it corners like a vehicle twice its size.

3.375 out of 5 stars, Cutlass
Margaret,

It has been a wonderful car. It was stolen once but reupholstered completely. There has never been any major repairs.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Cutlass' are GREAT!!!
ford guy,

I live in central NY. This is a GREAT car for any one, Its quick with a V6 3100 engine, goes thrugh snow great with snow tires, and will start when its -20F degrees(It starts slow at -20 but it starts) it has some minor rocker nois from the valve train and thats it. Soon after i purchased the car the EGR valve went but it was under warenty. it has minor rust in usual spots, nothing major. The man that owned the car befor me was about 80 years old and i am 18 and i love the car as much as he did!

4.25 out of 5 stars, great ride
jcks2009,

i bought this car for $500 with 189,000 miles on it. the wheel bearing was bad and it needed a tune up. normal wear and tear. the 3.1 v6 is impressive for the miles it has on it. i ran it with 1 quart of oil with that had some gas in it and it still got up and went without a problem! once i discovered what was wrong, i got it fixed and this car doesn't quit. it starts every morning without a problem. it rides so smooth like it glides across the road. it was even smooth at 100mph. this is an all around great car and it will pretty much run forever

Write a review

See all 25 reviews

Features & Specs

Special Edition 4dr Sedan features & specs
Special Edition 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
S 4dr Sedan features & specs
S 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

FAQ

Is the Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1994 Cutlass Ciera both on the road and at the track. The Cutlass Ciera gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 24 mpg, depending on the configuration. The Cutlass Ciera has 15.8 cubic feet of trunk space.

Is the Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera reliable?

To determine whether the Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Cutlass Ciera.

Is the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1994 Cutlass Ciera is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera?

The least-expensive 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera is the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    What are the different models of Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera?

    If you're interested in the Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera, the next question is, which Cutlass Ciera model is right for you? Cutlass Ciera variants include Special Edition 4dr Sedan, and S 4dr Sedan. For a full list of Cutlass Ciera models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera

    Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Overview

    The Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera is offered in the following submodels: Cutlass Ciera Sedan, Cutlass Ciera Wagon. Available styles include S 4dr Wagon, Special Edition 4dr Sedan, Special Edition 4dr Wagon, and S 4dr Sedan.

    What do people think of the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1994 Cutlass Ciera 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1994 Cutlass Ciera.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1994 Cutlass Ciera featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera.

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own.

