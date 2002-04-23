Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera
I got this car from my older sister when she bought a new car. Positive features include good low end torque which makes for surprising acceleration from a stop. Not as good at high speeds however. Lots of trunk room and front seat legroom. Good AC and heating. Negatives include engine head repairs and bad brakes at 120K, malfunctioning locks and a fried window motor, leaky wheel cylinders, and a battery that you can't replace without reprogramming the computer (?!). Also handling is poor and it corners like a vehicle twice its size.
It has been a wonderful car. It was stolen once but reupholstered completely. There has never been any major repairs.
I live in central NY. This is a GREAT car for any one, Its quick with a V6 3100 engine, goes thrugh snow great with snow tires, and will start when its -20F degrees(It starts slow at -20 but it starts) it has some minor rocker nois from the valve train and thats it. Soon after i purchased the car the EGR valve went but it was under warenty. it has minor rust in usual spots, nothing major. The man that owned the car befor me was about 80 years old and i am 18 and i love the car as much as he did!
i bought this car for $500 with 189,000 miles on it. the wheel bearing was bad and it needed a tune up. normal wear and tear. the 3.1 v6 is impressive for the miles it has on it. i ran it with 1 quart of oil with that had some gas in it and it still got up and went without a problem! once i discovered what was wrong, i got it fixed and this car doesn't quit. it starts every morning without a problem. it rides so smooth like it glides across the road. it was even smooth at 100mph. this is an all around great car and it will pretty much run forever
|Special Edition 4dr Sedan
|17 city / 26 hwy
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|120 hp @ 5200 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan
|22 city / 28 hwy
|3-speed automatic
|Gas
|120 hp @ 5200 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera is the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Overview
The Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera is offered in the following submodels: Cutlass Ciera Sedan, Cutlass Ciera Wagon. Available styles include S 4dr Wagon, Special Edition 4dr Sedan, Special Edition 4dr Wagon, and S 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1994 Cutlass Ciera 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1994 Cutlass Ciera.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1994 Cutlass Ciera featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera.
Find a new Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,346.
Find a new Oldsmobile for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,009.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
