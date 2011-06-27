Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,195
|$8,785
|$10,773
|Clean
|$5,905
|$8,363
|$10,241
|Average
|$5,324
|$7,518
|$9,176
|Rough
|$4,742
|$6,674
|$8,110
Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,867
|$8,320
|$10,202
|Clean
|$5,592
|$7,920
|$9,698
|Average
|$5,041
|$7,120
|$8,689
|Rough
|$4,491
|$6,321
|$7,681
Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,147
|$10,135
|$12,428
|Clean
|$6,812
|$9,648
|$11,813
|Average
|$6,141
|$8,674
|$10,585
|Rough
|$5,471
|$7,699
|$9,356
Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,072
|$8,610
|$10,557
|Clean
|$5,787
|$8,196
|$10,035
|Average
|$5,217
|$7,369
|$8,992
|Rough
|$4,647
|$6,541
|$7,948
Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,432
|$9,120
|$11,184
|Clean
|$6,130
|$8,682
|$10,631
|Average
|$5,526
|$7,805
|$9,525
|Rough
|$4,923
|$6,929
|$8,419
Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,955
|$9,863
|$12,095
|Clean
|$6,629
|$9,389
|$11,497
|Average
|$5,977
|$8,441
|$10,301
|Rough
|$5,324
|$7,493
|$9,105