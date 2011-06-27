  1. Home
2012 Mazda CX-9 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,195$8,785$10,773
Clean$5,905$8,363$10,241
Average$5,324$7,518$9,176
Rough$4,742$6,674$8,110
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,867$8,320$10,202
Clean$5,592$7,920$9,698
Average$5,041$7,120$8,689
Rough$4,491$6,321$7,681
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,147$10,135$12,428
Clean$6,812$9,648$11,813
Average$6,141$8,674$10,585
Rough$5,471$7,699$9,356
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,072$8,610$10,557
Clean$5,787$8,196$10,035
Average$5,217$7,369$8,992
Rough$4,647$6,541$7,948
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,432$9,120$11,184
Clean$6,130$8,682$10,631
Average$5,526$7,805$9,525
Rough$4,923$6,929$8,419
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,955$9,863$12,095
Clean$6,629$9,389$11,497
Average$5,977$8,441$10,301
Rough$5,324$7,493$9,105
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Mazda CX-9 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Mazda CX-9 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,592 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,920 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda CX-9 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Mazda CX-9 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,592 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,920 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Mazda CX-9, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Mazda CX-9 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,592 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,920 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Mazda CX-9. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Mazda CX-9 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Mazda CX-9 ranges from $4,491 to $10,202, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Mazda CX-9 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.