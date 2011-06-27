Estimated values
2008 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,441
|$3,533
|$4,148
|Clean
|$2,281
|$3,296
|$3,860
|Average
|$1,959
|$2,820
|$3,285
|Rough
|$1,638
|$2,345
|$2,709
Estimated values
2008 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,094
|$3,166
|$3,769
|Clean
|$1,956
|$2,953
|$3,507
|Average
|$1,681
|$2,527
|$2,984
|Rough
|$1,405
|$2,101
|$2,461
Estimated values
2008 Mazda Tribute i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,191
|$3,321
|$3,956
|Clean
|$2,047
|$3,098
|$3,681
|Average
|$1,759
|$2,651
|$3,132
|Rough
|$1,471
|$2,204
|$2,583
Estimated values
2008 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,320
|$3,569
|$4,270
|Clean
|$2,167
|$3,329
|$3,974
|Average
|$1,862
|$2,849
|$3,381
|Rough
|$1,557
|$2,369
|$2,788
Estimated values
2008 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,220
|$3,757
|$4,615
|Clean
|$2,074
|$3,504
|$4,295
|Average
|$1,782
|$2,998
|$3,655
|Rough
|$1,490
|$2,493
|$3,014
Estimated values
2008 Mazda Tribute i Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,406
|$3,986
|$4,869
|Clean
|$2,248
|$3,718
|$4,531
|Average
|$1,931
|$3,182
|$3,856
|Rough
|$1,615
|$2,646
|$3,180
Estimated values
2008 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,987
|$3,018
|$3,597
|Clean
|$1,856
|$2,815
|$3,347
|Average
|$1,595
|$2,409
|$2,848
|Rough
|$1,333
|$2,003
|$2,349
Estimated values
2008 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,649
|$4,319
|$5,253
|Clean
|$2,475
|$4,029
|$4,888
|Average
|$2,126
|$3,448
|$4,159
|Rough
|$1,778
|$2,867
|$3,430
Estimated values
2008 Mazda Tribute s Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,342
|$3,429
|$4,041
|Clean
|$2,188
|$3,198
|$3,760
|Average
|$1,880
|$2,737
|$3,200
|Rough
|$1,572
|$2,276
|$2,639
Estimated values
2008 Mazda Tribute s Sport 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,489
|$3,800
|$4,535
|Clean
|$2,325
|$3,544
|$4,220
|Average
|$1,998
|$3,033
|$3,591
|Rough
|$1,670
|$2,522
|$2,961
Estimated values
2008 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,023
|$2,827
|$3,281
|Clean
|$1,890
|$2,637
|$3,054
|Average
|$1,624
|$2,257
|$2,598
|Rough
|$1,358
|$1,876
|$2,143
Estimated values
2008 Mazda Tribute s Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,651
|$4,060
|$4,850
|Clean
|$2,477
|$3,787
|$4,514
|Average
|$2,128
|$3,241
|$3,840
|Rough
|$1,779
|$2,695
|$3,167
Estimated values
2008 Mazda Tribute s Touring 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,459
|$2,451
|$3,006
|Clean
|$1,363
|$2,286
|$2,798
|Average
|$1,171
|$1,956
|$2,380
|Rough
|$979
|$1,627
|$1,963