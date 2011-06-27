  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-5 Miata
  4. Used 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,271$13,231$15,164
Clean$10,887$12,766$14,606
Average$10,119$11,837$13,490
Rough$9,351$10,908$12,373
Sell my 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,884$14,996$17,080
Clean$12,445$14,469$16,452
Average$11,567$13,416$15,194
Rough$10,689$12,363$13,937
Sell my 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata 25th Anniversary Edition 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,018$17,296$19,546
Clean$14,507$16,689$18,827
Average$13,484$15,474$17,388
Rough$12,460$14,259$15,949
Sell my 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,322$14,372$16,393
Clean$11,902$13,867$15,789
Average$11,063$12,858$14,582
Rough$10,223$11,848$13,376
Sell my 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,216$15,345$17,445
Clean$12,766$14,806$16,803
Average$11,866$13,728$15,518
Rough$10,965$12,651$14,234
Sell my 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,186$16,698$19,175
Clean$13,702$16,112$18,469
Average$12,736$14,939$17,057
Rough$11,769$13,766$15,646
Sell my 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata 25th Anniversary Edition 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,817$17,078$19,311
Clean$14,312$16,478$18,601
Average$13,302$15,279$17,179
Rough$12,293$14,079$15,757
Sell my 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,223$15,351$17,453
Clean$12,772$14,812$16,810
Average$11,872$13,734$15,525
Rough$10,971$12,656$14,241
Sell my 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,904$15,019$17,105
Clean$12,464$14,491$16,475
Average$11,585$13,436$15,216
Rough$10,706$12,381$13,957
Sell my 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,761$17,360$19,920
Clean$14,259$16,751$19,187
Average$13,253$15,531$17,721
Rough$12,247$14,312$16,254
Sell my 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,972$14,922$16,848
Clean$12,530$14,398$16,227
Average$11,646$13,350$14,987
Rough$10,763$12,302$13,747
Sell my 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,991$15,890$17,770
Clean$13,514$15,332$17,116
Average$12,561$14,216$15,808
Rough$11,608$13,100$14,499
Sell my 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,887 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,766 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda MX-5 Miata is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,887 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,766 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,887 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,766 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata ranges from $9,351 to $15,164, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.