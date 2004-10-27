Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ciera
Vehicle overview
First introduced in 1982, the Ciera is pretty much the same car as it was 14 years ago, inside and out. A mild freshening of the exterior several years ago didn't help the Ciera march into the '90s with any sense of contemporary style, and our opinion is that the Ciera is ready to be retired from the Oldsmobile lineup.
One glitch in that plan; the Ciera is Oldsmobile's hottest seller. More than 100,000 Cieras find their way out of GM's Oklahoma City assembly plant every year, and sales haven't tapered off in quite a while. And so it remains in the lineup, possibly to be replaced by a modern design in 1997. What is the current Ciera's secret recipe for success? It certainly isn't obvious.
Crash tests prove the Ciera to be a relatively safe car, but it only comes with a driver's side airbag; a passenger-side airbag is unavailable. Antilock brakes are standard, but the Ciera does not meet 1997 side impact standards. A dedication to safety features is not what sells the Ciera.
Uadventurous styling renders the car invisible on the excitement meter, and the interior is about as close to numbingly dull as it gets. The dash is reasonably functional, but many of the controls look like they were pilfered from the Chevette parts bin. The seats are mushy and unsupportive. Style and comfort are not what sell the Ciera.
Prices for the anemic four-cylinder sedan start around $14,500, and a top-of-the-line V6 station wagon goes for less than $19,000. The Ciera is reasonably roomy, decently reliable, and carries a fair-sized load of cargo, at prices that reek of value. Ahhh, so this is what sells the Ciera.
New reasons for those buyers to swoop into Oldsmobile showrooms in 1996 include groundbreaking improvements like simplified exterior badging and fresh colors. Storage armrests, better speakers and a cassette player are now standard items. Long-life spark plugs, and improvements to the optional V6 round out the changes to the Ciera this year.
We think buyers would be better off shopping Dodge Stratus, Ford Contour or Chevy Lumina in this price range. So the Olds is a good value; we think the more modern machinery will make you happier in the long run, unless you're one of the few who really needs a mid-sized wagon. The Ciera, and its corporate twin the Century, are the least expensive mid-size wagons on the market
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Oldsmobile Ciera.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought the car when it was 5 years old.It had 39,000 miles on it. I liked the car on the first test drive. I am quite attached to my 96 Olds now and take care of it with TLC. I read on another review: QUOTE "I've had to replace the battery several times and the "service engine soon" light stays on all the time." The same for me but it's OK. I will have a hard time to part with this car. It looks like new (had body work done) had a remote starter installed, added Oldsmobile mudflaps and wire wheel covers. It's a sharp looking car. I have spent the most for repairs this year but I knew that was coming and I was willing to make the repair investments. I love my 96 Oldsmobile !
I have two '96 Cierras. The other one is a 4-door sedan. My wagon has 108,000 miles on it while my daughter has 132,000 miles on her college bound four door. The wagon has just had the water pump and fuel pump replaced for the first time shortly after it turned 100,000 miles and the drive belt was replaced at 80,000. It's comfortable and the fuel economy - especially on trips is very good. Both get exactly what the EPA reports - about 20 mpg in town, and 29 to 30 mpg on trips. The 3.1 V6 engine combined with a four speed automatic (overdrive) transmission does the trick. Even my 3-speed auto '90 Corolla doesn't deliver 30 mpg on the highway! The sedan had a top manifold leak at 125,000 miles, so I'm watching for similar problems with the wagon. It's OK so far.
Great Car to get around in. Great on fuel consumption.
I bought this car in 2006 from an estate sale with 24,000 miles on it. I bought it for to drive because I wanted an inexpensive car to drive that I would have to have liability insurance,and since I had two sons in college I had to cut down on expensive wherever I could. I have enjoyed driving this car, it has been reliable, only upkeep with only regular maintance. I've been ask it I wanted to sell it more than a few times since I've had it. It is 20 yrs old and am still driving it, I actually think it is better looking than a lot of the newer cars on the road now, it has more character and is to me a classic. I have a chance to buy a 2013 Altima at a bargain price but I don't want to part with my old Olds. It has served me well, I love my 1996 Olds!!!! <3
|SL 4dr Wagon
N/A
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
More about the 1996 Oldsmobile Ciera
Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ciera Overview
