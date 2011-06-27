Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera Wagon Consumer Reviews
Love My Wagon
We bought this car with 36,000 mi and I average over 60,000 a yr. Since its a wagon, I've used it like a pickup truck hauling things. It has never quit and fully loaded with cargo, when I ask for speed to pass something, that V6 kicks in and GOES! It has 240,000 on it now. The AC unit went out a yr ago, and Ive never gotten it repaired but other than that, normal maintenance, ok maybe not so normal, it's gone about 3-4000 mi over for a LOF, but other than cutting the mileage, it still runs strong. Ave mileage on my commute is about 26-29 with new oil, and 23-25 with old oil. It has never left me stranded, and always starts even when its -20.
Best $2500 ever spent
I bought this car used for a work car, It has been awesome, very reliable, good MPG (29-30 highway) 3.1 six runs smooth, has a few quirks, but makes the car fun. Holds everything, It is like sitting on a sofa. It drives like a big loaf of bread, but i still would rather drive it than my new Saturn, Its a great car!! I have had very few problems and all minor. It burns no oil and is always ready to go!
Good riddance
This car is the worst I have ever owned. It left the factory and dealer with a defective oil pan and water pump. The brakes failed at 20,000 miles. Since the warrenty expired it has gone through TWO transmissions, one at 51,000 and again at 59,000, and neither was warrented. The starter went out at 61,000, and the car will be gone next.
Decent family car
Bought our Cutlass Cruiser wagon 4 years ago with 76K miles, and soon after the only thing it needed was a CD player that was direct fit for GM. It has been a decent used car for us. On a hwy. trip from our home to Nashville in summer, this car happily purred along at 70-75 and got about 29 MPG for the trip, and the AC worked great! Trans. went out at 84K. We rplced it at a local shop with one from a wrecked Ciera with 40K on it (at a cost of about $1,200).
Sponsored cars related to the Ciera
Related Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner