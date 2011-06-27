Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera Wagon Consumer Reviews

Love My Wagon mtndog , 06/30/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We bought this car with 36,000 mi and I average over 60,000 a yr. Since its a wagon, I've used it like a pickup truck hauling things. It has never quit and fully loaded with cargo, when I ask for speed to pass something, that V6 kicks in and GOES! It has 240,000 on it now. The AC unit went out a yr ago, and Ive never gotten it repaired but other than that, normal maintenance, ok maybe not so normal, it's gone about 3-4000 mi over for a LOF, but other than cutting the mileage, it still runs strong. Ave mileage on my commute is about 26-29 with new oil, and 23-25 with old oil. It has never left me stranded, and always starts even when its -20. Report Abuse

Best $2500 ever spent I LOVE IT!!!! , 05/07/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car used for a work car, It has been awesome, very reliable, good MPG (29-30 highway) 3.1 six runs smooth, has a few quirks, but makes the car fun. Holds everything, It is like sitting on a sofa. It drives like a big loaf of bread, but i still would rather drive it than my new Saturn, Its a great car!! I have had very few problems and all minor. It burns no oil and is always ready to go!

Good riddance John King , 06/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is the worst I have ever owned. It left the factory and dealer with a defective oil pan and water pump. The brakes failed at 20,000 miles. Since the warrenty expired it has gone through TWO transmissions, one at 51,000 and again at 59,000, and neither was warrented. The starter went out at 61,000, and the car will be gone next.