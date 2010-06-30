Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera for Sale Near Me

We bought this car with 36,000 mi and I average over 60,000 a yr. Since its a wagon, I've used it like a pickup truck hauling things. It has never quit and fully loaded with cargo, when I ask for speed to pass something, that V6 kicks in and GOES! It has 240,000 on it now. The AC unit went out a yr ago, and Ive never gotten it repaired but other than that, normal maintenance, ok maybe not so normal, it's gone about 3-4000 mi over for a LOF, but other than cutting the mileage, it still runs strong. Ave mileage on my commute is about 26-29 with new oil, and 23-25 with old oil. It has never left me stranded, and always starts even when its -20.

