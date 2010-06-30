Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Oldsmobile Ciera searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Ciera
Read recent reviews for the Oldsmobile Ciera
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.617 Reviews
Report abuse
mtndog,06/30/2010
We bought this car with 36,000 mi and I average over 60,000 a yr. Since its a wagon, I've used it like a pickup truck hauling things. It has never quit and fully loaded with cargo, when I ask for speed to pass something, that V6 kicks in and GOES! It has 240,000 on it now. The AC unit went out a yr ago, and Ive never gotten it repaired but other than that, normal maintenance, ok maybe not so normal, it's gone about 3-4000 mi over for a LOF, but other than cutting the mileage, it still runs strong. Ave mileage on my commute is about 26-29 with new oil, and 23-25 with old oil. It has never left me stranded, and always starts even when its -20.
Related Oldsmobile Ciera info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus GS 450h 2010
- Used Hyundai Azera 2010
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon 2013
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2012
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2010
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV 2012
- Used Toyota 86 2014
- Used MINI Cooper Paceman 2014
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2012
- Used Nissan Altima Hybrid 2010
- Used Aston Martin Rapide S 2011
- Used Nissan Cube 2013
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Wagon 2010
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2014
- Used Bentley Continental GTC 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin
- Used Cadillac STS-V
- Used BMW M4 CS
- Used Mercury Mountaineer
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe
- Used Mazda B-Series Truck
- Used BMW M8 Gran Coupe
- Used BMW X2
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata
- Used INFINITI Q45
- Used Pontiac Firebird
- Used Honda CR-V Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Garland TX
- Used Cadillac CTS Akron OH
- Used Nissan GT-R Elizabeth NJ
- Used Ford Expedition Columbus OH
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Garland TX
- Used Lexus ES 350 Charlottesville VA
- Used Toyota Camry Harrisburg PA
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Tyler TX
- Used BMW X5 Washington DC
- Used Toyota Highlander Erie PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017 Dallas TX
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018 Elizabeth NJ
- Used Honda Accord 2018 Waco TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox