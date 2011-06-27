  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(17)
1995 Oldsmobile Ciera Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Offered in a single trim level this year. Rear defroster and cassette player are standard. Brake/transmission shift interlock is new.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love My Wagon
mtndog,06/30/2010
We bought this car with 36,000 mi and I average over 60,000 a yr. Since its a wagon, I've used it like a pickup truck hauling things. It has never quit and fully loaded with cargo, when I ask for speed to pass something, that V6 kicks in and GOES! It has 240,000 on it now. The AC unit went out a yr ago, and Ive never gotten it repaired but other than that, normal maintenance, ok maybe not so normal, it's gone about 3-4000 mi over for a LOF, but other than cutting the mileage, it still runs strong. Ave mileage on my commute is about 26-29 with new oil, and 23-25 with old oil. It has never left me stranded, and always starts even when its -20.
oldsmobile, cutless ciera
CIERRA,CUTLESS,11/19/2009
this has been a good car for us as we need to have one that is dependable.I have a scooter hoist on the back to carry my scooter as I am disabled
Excellent car
turbine,07/07/2002
This car is great! I have had nly minor repairs as with any car that is driven. I have never had suh a reliable car in my life.
nightmare vehicle
autos78,06/18/2013
I must be the only one to negatively comment on this car but it has not served us well. We had to repair the alternator, engine, ignition, transmission and replace the batterys 3 times turn signals 2 times and coolent compartment 1 time. It only had about 65k miles on it which is bad since this is a total figure. I could see the metal bars behind the seat cloth, the radio sounded bad even with good signal, and I could look down at the road through the rear passenger door. I even nicknamed it the Christmas car because when it did run the engine sounded like jingle bells.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera Overview

The Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera is offered in the following submodels: Ciera Sedan, Ciera Wagon. Available styles include SL 4dr Sedan, and SL 4dr Wagon.

