Used 1993 Oldsmobile Bravada Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length178.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4002 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height65.5 in.
Maximum payload1098.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width65.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Bright White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
