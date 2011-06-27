Used 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora Sedan Consumer Reviews
1998 Olds Aurora
This is a great car to have for just plain comfort and getting groups of five adults around. The style still turns heads even if it looks a bit overgrown by today's standards. The Northstar-inspired engine still burns rubber and the rear seat, not that I've travelled while there, is one of the most comfortable ever put in a sedan. This car is a great one to have in addition (or instead) of an SUV. The trunk is large but the size of its opening does present some limits.
Sleek and Luxury In One
Definitely a luxury vehicle. Moving from one state to another,...requested a simple oil change (high quality products)from a quick lube shop that allowed a trainee to perform the oil change (without oversight), etc... overtightening then causing engine to leak and eventually fail (cost me $6,500 to fix).
Head bolts 98 aurora
I love my 98 aurora. I have 225,000 miles and still looking good. I did blow a head gasket from broken water pump. When I replaced the gaskets I ran into a problem when the head bolts were stripped out. Do not buy the heli coils they will not work and you will waste a lot of money. the only kit I found to work is the Time Sert Big Serts. The cost is high but the kit is complete and now that the job is done my favorite car is back on the road running like a champ.
great car
This car has been a pleasure to drive and i highly recommend it. The engineering is great. The engine seized up at 101,000 miles on it so we brought to a guy and he put a surplus motor in it with 60,000 miles on it and now the car runs strong as an ox. The repair cost was 4,000 but the guy guarantees the motor for another 100k miles and we have no doubt it will last longer.
Underrated car/excellent used bargain...
Used-car sleeper. Very distinctive (few on the road; bargain on the used market due to death of Olds). Similar to $50k Caddy STS; mine stickered over $40k, but I got it used w/27k miles for $17k). Styling? love it or hate it (I LOVE it). Base is loaded, few options. Mechanically, hit-or-miss (GM build quality issues). Mine, other than water pump, has been mechanically solid (was for the 1st owner - check maintenance history!). Lots of technology - a third-party extended warranty is recommended.
