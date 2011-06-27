Used 1997 Oldsmobile Aurora Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Love the Nana car

nanaloveshers, 08/08/2011
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought my Aurora a year ago at an auction, I am only the second owner and it had 90,000 miles on it when I bought it. We were not in Modesto on preview day, so did not even know if it ran, but it was in such pristine condition and had such low mileage I took a chance. I paid $3000 for her, and she started right up and i have been in love ever since. This car looks as good as it did the day it left the showroom and while the in-town mileage is not very high, on the highway she gets between 27-34 mpg. My son the mechanic says with the low mileage I put on it and timely maintenance it should last me many years.

I Love Her

Cindy, 08/16/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I do love my car. She drives like a dream, she has all the little extras I wanted. I am 2nd owner & have had for nearly 10 yrs. Yes I have had to have some repairs and they were costly but to me worth it. ^The only problem Ive had is the radio/cd/cassette. I have purchased 2 new ones and both times the cassette has went out. And ever since I've had my girl she about every 3 to 4 wks I have to put 2 qts. of oil in. She doesn't leak oil or smoke. But it goes somewhere. Also the paint has flaked off really bad and I have noticed this in oter same year model Aurora's. She gets average gas mileage. I think I'll keep her. She's paid for and she has been good to me. Again I love my car.

Best Car I Ever Owned

rbeaver, 08/04/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love this car. I was very disappointed when it was discontinued. When I look at its styling, it still outshines today's newer cars. Yes it is more expensive to maintain; but cheaper then buying a new car.

I miss my Aurora!

DMS, 10/09/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love this car however I don't have it anymore,but given the chance again I would go back to a V8 Aurora any given day. This car had every thing and It satisfied my need for 'power' and speed' performance was good enough for me.The 250 hp is great I have raced other cars who just thought this was an ole man car? oh man they were surprised. this is the only V8 car that I would purchase used again and again. pure American horsepower. i'm going to get another one really soon.

Great Car

dkarnes, 06/01/2014
4dr Sedan
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

A great car have had since new,23years and 138,000 miles, nice style, power, good ride. No major issues, except leaks oil, minor trim issues with rubber seal around trunk, mirror comes loose and costs ~$600 to change plugs/wires. Had A/c compressor changed 3 times ( no charge, life time warranty). Replace radiator last year , small pin hole leak in side tank! Real process but doeable if done in proper sequence, available on line! Thus year replaced coils, wires and spark plugs It is an antique now, use it occasionally during summer at Lake Almanor CA! Runs great, near perfect condition ,always garaged Would sell for $4,000!

