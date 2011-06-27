Used 1997 Oldsmobile Aurora Consumer Reviews

Love the Nana car nanaloveshers , 08/08/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my Aurora a year ago at an auction, I am only the second owner and it had 90,000 miles on it when I bought it. We were not in Modesto on preview day, so did not even know if it ran, but it was in such pristine condition and had such low mileage I took a chance. I paid $3000 for her, and she started right up and i have been in love ever since. This car looks as good as it did the day it left the showroom and while the in-town mileage is not very high, on the highway she gets between 27-34 mpg. My son the mechanic says with the low mileage I put on it and timely maintenance it should last me many years. Report Abuse

I Love Her Cindy , 08/16/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I do love my car. She drives like a dream, she has all the little extras I wanted. I am 2nd owner & have had for nearly 10 yrs. Yes I have had to have some repairs and they were costly but to me worth it. ^The only problem Ive had is the radio/cd/cassette. I have purchased 2 new ones and both times the cassette has went out. And ever since I've had my girl she about every 3 to 4 wks I have to put 2 qts. of oil in. She doesn't leak oil or smoke. But it goes somewhere. Also the paint has flaked off really bad and I have noticed this in oter same year model Aurora's. She gets average gas mileage. I think I'll keep her. She's paid for and she has been good to me. Again I love my car. Report Abuse

Best Car I Ever Owned rbeaver , 08/04/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I absolutely love this car. I was very disappointed when it was discontinued. When I look at its styling, it still outshines today's newer cars. Yes it is more expensive to maintain; but cheaper then buying a new car. Report Abuse

I miss my Aurora! DMS , 10/09/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love this car however I don't have it anymore,but given the chance again I would go back to a V8 Aurora any given day. This car had every thing and It satisfied my need for 'power' and speed' performance was good enough for me.The 250 hp is great I have raced other cars who just thought this was an ole man car? oh man they were surprised. this is the only V8 car that I would purchase used again and again. pure American horsepower. i'm going to get another one really soon. Report Abuse