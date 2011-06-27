Used 2011 Nissan Versa Consumer Reviews

So far so good - bought used - owned it for 6000 miles and 6 months now casinnova , 07/04/2013 36 of 37 people found this review helpful I am definitely a skeptic and buying a new car is so hard to do. I settled on the Versa for 2 reasons: Leg room and fuel economy. Both are absolutely acceptable. The car is spacious. Compared to any other hatchback or sedan that I have ever been inside of, this thing feels huge. It fits 4 adults very comfortably. Since keeping track of mileage I have averaged 29.35 MPG mostly city driving. If I drive carefully I can get 32 MPG in the city but most of the time I am late for work and have to drive crazy. I have no complaints really. The car is solid. I will update my review after another 6 months. Report Abuse

Just crossed 174,000 miles... dave , 03/03/2016 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I bought the 2011 Versa Sedan, 1.8L with 6 speed manual transmission back at the end of 2010. I drive quite a bit, so the truck I traded in for it was impractical. I was able to get this car with A/C, 6 CD changes, power windows and doors, and the bigger engine for $10,900 (which surprised me, even then). I just crossed over 174,000 miles the other day on the Versa, and it has never seen the inside of a shop. I thought that was a pretty amazing stat, and figured I should share it, just in case anyone reading this was on the fence. I have no motive whatsoever to praise a car, but this one has been absolutely reliable and has been from coast to coast numerous times. Even now, the engine runs just fine, doesn't burn any oil, and has only had oil changes every 5,000 miles (or so). The transmission also, is fine. The MPG are at least as advertise, although as light-footed as I tend to be, it's actually probably a bit like 35 on the highways most of the time. The inside is spacious and will seat/hold luggage for 4 people, easily. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Would have happily paid MSRP- Great Car! ryanclowe29 , 03/06/2011 30 of 31 people found this review helpful About the 1.6L engine- Here in the U.S it is positioned as the less attractive engine for the lowest trim levels. But the truth is, the 1.6L is the largest engine in a family of engines that excel in fuel economy, and most Versas around the world (called Tiida elsewhere) get the thrifty 1.6L(including all Canadian sedans). The 1.8L isn't related; it's a de-stroked Sentra 2.0L. The EPA ratings for the 1.6 seem artificially low. I consistently get 36 MPG combined. A light foot brings 40-42 MPG hwy @ <70 MPH. Ideally I'd want more top end HP, but the torque curve is better than I expected. 5sp gearing gets you to 45 MPH quickly. Smooth little engine with nice exhaust note makes this car fun

Definition of BEST VALUE Yusuke Okazaki , 07/19/2017 1.8 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful For the price, you can't beat this car! My wife and I bought the SL model with CVT to serve as our primary vehicle. We are a family of 3 with a young child. This is our second Versa hatchback. I bought one (the S model trim) for myself two years before this one brand new, and my wife loved it so much that she wanted her own and traded in her 2002 Audi A4 for the Versa SL. This car weighs a little more than it's competitors but is also fitted with a larger engine; most subcompact hatchbacks have a 1.6L engine. The extra weight and slightly larger engine makes this car drive bigger than it is (in a good way). It feels very composed and steady on the freeway at speeds of 80+ mph and handles twisty mountain roads very good as well. The acceleration is more than adequate for daily driving. The CVT took a little time to get used (the other Versa we own has a traditional 4 sp auto), but once I figured out how it responds, I've been able to get good acceleration out of this car when merging onto highways and climbing up hill. In fact, it's hill climbing where the CVT really shines; no down/up shifting constantly looking for that perfect gear ratio, the car adjusts seamlessly to keep speed or increase speed depending on the hill grade and how much throttle you give it. Interior space is a 10/10! Adequate space in the back for most situations with the seats folded up. With the seats folded down, this car has as much space as some small SUVs. In the SL model, the interior materials are high quality for the subcompact segment; much more softer materials throughout than many of its competitors. For example, arm rest on the door and center console arm rest are both made of soft materials. The stereo sounds good; our SL model came with the premium 6 speaker system with tweeters and the main speakers. The SL model has significantly better interior materials and features than the base S model...something to keep in mind. Maintenance has been minimal. Bought it with about 30K miles on it and now have about 60K miles. Still runs like new and am averaging about 32mpgs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value