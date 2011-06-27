Estimated values
1992 Mercury Cougar LS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$790
|$1,427
|$1,774
|Clean
|$695
|$1,258
|$1,564
|Average
|$505
|$921
|$1,145
|Rough
|$315
|$583
|$725
Estimated values
1992 Mercury Cougar XR7 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$835
|$1,441
|$1,774
|Clean
|$735
|$1,271
|$1,564
|Average
|$534
|$930
|$1,145
|Rough
|$332
|$589
|$725