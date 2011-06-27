Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL65 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$61,643
|$65,903
|$70,148
|Clean
|$58,709
|$62,810
|$66,672
|Average
|$52,841
|$56,624
|$59,721
|Rough
|$46,973
|$50,438
|$52,769
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,214
|$49,473
|$53,534
|Clean
|$43,062
|$47,151
|$50,882
|Average
|$38,758
|$42,507
|$45,577
|Rough
|$34,454
|$37,863
|$40,272
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,084
|$32,219
|$37,633
|Clean
|$24,843
|$30,707
|$35,768
|Average
|$22,360
|$27,683
|$32,039
|Rough
|$19,877
|$24,658
|$28,309