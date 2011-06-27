Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,584
|$15,471
|$17,723
|Clean
|$11,857
|$14,589
|$16,651
|Average
|$10,402
|$12,824
|$14,506
|Rough
|$8,947
|$11,059
|$12,362
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK300 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,249
|$13,332
|$15,692
|Clean
|$9,657
|$12,572
|$14,742
|Average
|$8,472
|$11,051
|$12,844
|Rough
|$7,287
|$9,530
|$10,945