Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Versa Note Hatchback
1.6 S Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,135*
Total Cash Price
$14,526
1.6 SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,135*
Total Cash Price
$14,526
1.6 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$24,516*
Total Cash Price
$11,438
1.6 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,968*
Total Cash Price
$12,582
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 S Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$4,962
|Maintenance
|$549
|$1,845
|$1,025
|$904
|$1,707
|$6,030
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$817
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,025
|Financing
|$781
|$629
|$465
|$291
|$105
|$2,271
|Depreciation
|$3,747
|$1,250
|$1,100
|$974
|$875
|$7,945
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,322
|$6,408
|$5,414
|$5,151
|$5,839
|$31,135
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$4,962
|Maintenance
|$549
|$1,845
|$1,025
|$904
|$1,707
|$6,030
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$817
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,025
|Financing
|$781
|$629
|$465
|$291
|$105
|$2,271
|Depreciation
|$3,747
|$1,250
|$1,100
|$974
|$875
|$7,945
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,322
|$6,408
|$5,414
|$5,151
|$5,839
|$31,135
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$3,907
|Maintenance
|$432
|$1,453
|$807
|$712
|$1,344
|$4,748
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$643
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$807
|Financing
|$615
|$495
|$366
|$229
|$83
|$1,788
|Depreciation
|$2,950
|$984
|$866
|$767
|$689
|$6,256
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,553
|$5,046
|$4,263
|$4,056
|$4,598
|$24,516
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$884
|$911
|$4,298
|Maintenance
|$475
|$1,598
|$888
|$783
|$1,478
|$5,223
|Repairs
|$266
|$387
|$451
|$529
|$617
|$2,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$707
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$888
|Financing
|$677
|$545
|$403
|$252
|$91
|$1,967
|Depreciation
|$3,245
|$1,082
|$953
|$844
|$758
|$6,882
|Fuel
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$5,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,208
|$5,551
|$4,689
|$4,462
|$5,058
|$26,968
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Nissan Versa Note in Virginia is:not available
