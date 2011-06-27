Estimated values
1997 Nissan Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$689
|$1,173
|$1,433
|Clean
|$616
|$1,049
|$1,281
|Average
|$469
|$800
|$978
|Rough
|$323
|$552
|$676
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Truck SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,018
|$1,696
|$2,060
|Clean
|$909
|$1,516
|$1,842
|Average
|$693
|$1,156
|$1,407
|Rough
|$477
|$797
|$971
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Truck XE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,151
|$2,102
|$2,613
|Clean
|$1,028
|$1,879
|$2,337
|Average
|$784
|$1,434
|$1,785
|Rough
|$539
|$988
|$1,232
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Truck XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,567
|$3,470
|$4,491
|Clean
|$1,400
|$3,102
|$4,016
|Average
|$1,067
|$2,366
|$3,067
|Rough
|$735
|$1,631
|$2,118
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Truck SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,156
|$2,072
|$2,564
|Clean
|$1,033
|$1,852
|$2,293
|Average
|$788
|$1,413
|$1,751
|Rough
|$542
|$974
|$1,209
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Truck XE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$754
|$1,252
|$1,519
|Clean
|$674
|$1,119
|$1,358
|Average
|$514
|$854
|$1,037
|Rough
|$353
|$588
|$716
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Truck XE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,006
|$1,874
|$2,339
|Clean
|$899
|$1,675
|$2,092
|Average
|$686
|$1,278
|$1,597
|Rough
|$472
|$881
|$1,103