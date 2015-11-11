Used Nissan Truck for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Truck Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 1997 Nissan Truck XE
    used

    1997 Nissan Truck XE

    78,351 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 1995 Nissan Truck XE V6
    used

    1995 Nissan Truck XE V6

    99,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,980

    Details
  • 1997 Nissan Truck XE
    used

    1997 Nissan Truck XE

    137,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Truck searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Nissan For Sale
  4. Used Nissan Truck For Sale

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Truck

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Truck
Overall Consumer Rating
4.3256 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 256 reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (45%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (0%)
97 4x4 toyota eater
Mr.Zeren,11/11/2015
The best thing about these trucks is the little engine that could yes the 4 cyl ka24e.I owned every Nissan/Datsun they made,510,620,720 this trucks the d21 model and thank car gods that didn't put the v6 in them or we would' t be so happy with are Nissan trucks.the v6 engine is was in most pathfinders and you Doin' t see or here much about them for a reason. go look in junk yard youl see em..my friends all most drive Toyotas and my Nissan eats em up down left right around everything. save u a headache n keep,buy,push a Nissan instead of a getting a toyota.
Report abuse

More about the Nissan Truck

Edmunds has 3 used Nissan Trucks for sale near you, including a 1995 Truck XE V6 Pickup and a 1997 Truck XE Pickup ranging in price from $5,980 to $6,000.

How much is the used Nissan Truck?

There are 3 used Nissan Truck vehicles for sale near you, with an average cost of $5,993.
Prices for a used Nissan Truck range from a high of $6,000 to a low of $5,980. Remember that mileage and condition can affect price. Learn more about the Nissan Truck.

Is the used Nissan Truck a good car?

The used Nissan Truck received an average score of 4.3 out of 5 based on 256 consumer reviews at Edmunds. If you want to learn more about the Nissan Truck, read Edmunds' expert review. Learn more about the Nissan Truck.

Where to buy a used Nissan Truck?

Shoppers just like you have reviewed dealerships near you. Now that you've found the right vehicle for you, you can find the best place to buy a used Nissan Truck.
1 Dealership near you has received at least four stars from Edmunds users. Look for highly-rated dealers to ensure you'll have the best possible buying experience. Learn more about the Nissan Truck.

What to look for when buying a used Nissan Truck?

Price, mileage, and condition are all important factors to consider when buying a used Nissan Truck.
We also recommend reading Edmunds' consumer reviews to find common problems, and paying for an independent inspection to make sure the used Nissan Truck you're buying doesn't have any problems that need addressing. Learn more about the Nissan Truck.

How reliable is the Nissan Truck?

Consumer reviews are a great resource for determining how reliable a used Nissan Truck will be.
We have 256 user reviews of the used Nissan Truck, so you can find out if other owners have had issues with their vehicles. Learn more about the Nissan Truck.
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Truck
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Nissan Truck info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings