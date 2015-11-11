Used Nissan Truck for Sale Near Me
3 listings
- 78,351 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 99,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,980
- 137,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Truck
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Truck
Write a reviewSee all 256 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.3256 Reviews
Report abuse
Mr.Zeren,11/11/2015
The best thing about these trucks is the little engine that could yes the 4 cyl ka24e.I owned every Nissan/Datsun they made,510,620,720 this trucks the d21 model and thank car gods that didn't put the v6 in them or we would' t be so happy with are Nissan trucks.the v6 engine is was in most pathfinders and you Doin' t see or here much about them for a reason. go look in junk yard youl see em..my friends all most drive Toyotas and my Nissan eats em up down left right around everything. save u a headache n keep,buy,push a Nissan instead of a getting a toyota.
More about the Nissan Truck
Edmunds has 3 used Nissan Trucks for sale near you, including a 1995 Truck XE V6 Pickup and a 1997 Truck XE Pickup ranging in price from $5,980 to $6,000.
How much is the used Nissan Truck?
- There are 3 used Nissan Truck vehicles for sale near you, with an average cost of $5,993.Prices for a used Nissan Truck range from a high of $6,000 to a low of $5,980. Remember that mileage and condition can affect price. Learn more about the Nissan Truck.
Is the used Nissan Truck a good car?
- The used Nissan Truck received an average score of 4.3 out of 5 based on 256 consumer reviews at Edmunds. If you want to learn more about the Nissan Truck, read Edmunds' expert review. Learn more about the Nissan Truck.
