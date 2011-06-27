Used 2009 Nissan Titan King Cab Consumer Reviews

Great for towing trailers postal32927 , 10/24/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful My son has a 08 with 45,000 miles no problems he pulls a 8 ft trailer. I bought the 09 with the $10,000 off program and love the truck. I got the tow package with it I use the truck to pull a 14 foot trailer with two ATV's over dirt roads with no problems. Gas mileage is not the best when towing getting about 12mpg but be really I'm towing about 3,000 pounds at 70 mph. I looked at other trucks and nothing was even close for the money. I was not going to spend another $7,000 to $8,000 for the same truck from Ford or Chevy. I rented a 09 Ford F150 XLT for a day to check it out. What a joke, The XLT package was not even close to the Titan SE and the ride was hard and uneven. Report Abuse

Great Truck Jeff , 08/26/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This truck has been great so far, truck is actually fun to drive for a truck. Great Power, and tons of room inside.

Great Truck Buddy , 01/21/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My son owns a 06 Titan...I fell in love with its spacious cab and excellent features and power! I have mostly owned chevys but when I started looking for my next truck I tried out both...no comparison. The Titan's features, styling, power, and handling was just much better. Then came the price...almost $5000 different. I mainly pull a 19ft. bass boat and a lot of this is on back country roads....I don't know the boat is back there and the handling is like a sports car. I have found that I can get 17.5 mpg combined driving,,,,20.5 highway if I stay at posted speed limits. When towing the boat it drops to 14.5 - 16 mpg. So far I am well pleased with everything about my Titan. Love the room.

To Bad Nissan Michael , 10/07/2015 SE 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 2 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my third Nissan Truck and the poorest of the three, there won't be another. I bought it new and now have 45 thousand miles on it. I just had to replace the front brakes. This is the first vehicle in twenty years that I have had to replace brakes before 75 thousand miles. It is garage kept and at six years old used very little. I hope the people at Nissan our very happy with the money they saved building this truck. Because I hope most people are like me and say there our a bunch of other choices then to go back to Nissan.