Used 2008 Nissan Titan King Cab Consumer Reviews
Mixed Feelings
The 5.6 puts you a quick stomp away from instant gratification. A good mash when you are not loaded will put you in the back seat. The throaty exhaust note is hard to beat. 390 lbs of torque makes the Titan the best tow rig I have ever driven. The suspension is spot-on. The interior is quiet and the seats are awesome. However, the truck has it's down side. The sloping front end and flared rear fenders make judging distance in a parking lot quite difficult- rear blind spots swallow a Caddy with 10ft to spare. The turning radius isn't exactly competitive. Fuel economy is worst in class- mostly highway, I avg'd 14. I got 17 mpg hwy with a tonneau cover and 10 mpg with an enclosed trailer.
Best Truck I've Owned
This is the first vehicle I have owned and not looked forward to trading for a new one. The truck is fun to drive, sits very high, and makes you feel like the king of the road. Smooth ride, great looks, comfortable seats all around, and more interior space than you could imagine. Deep console is great for storing anything and everything, with ability to lock for security. Honestly best truck on the market for comfort and reliability. Solid truck. Repair shop said Titans are the most reliable trucks with the fewest problems.
time to buy it
Well my lease is finally up and as stated before I'm buying this truck!!! Nissan tried their best to sell me another one, but they couldn't budge me from purchasing this one. One fine truck. 50K on it and not one issue what so ever. I'm stuck on this one and hopefully it will last many, many more miles.. Fantastic truck... Heard Nissan will be coming with Turbo-Charged version in 2014,, If it's anything like this it will be a winner!!!!!Ride is still outstanding, performance is second to none and it rocks!!!
Amazed!
I was looking for a car for my daughter and while I was there, test drove this truck on a whim. I was completely amazed at the ride comfort and features. I traded my Dodge Hemi- Ram Laredo that afternoon. Not a lot of difference in the power but the difference in the ride and handling is like night and day. Finally, a truly functional and capable truck that doesn't ride like a chuck-wagon or handle like a battleship.
Death Wobble
It has a shake, wobble that is at times down right scary. It's always there but sometimes it's light and sometimes it will shake the steering wheel out of your hands. I will never own another. Also, the front end shakes and shimmies when I hit a hole, like it was worn out and I have 16,000 miles on it. I'm scared to take it on a trip. I've owned Dodge, Ford, Chevy trucks and I would take any of them over this Titan.
