2020 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
2020 Sentra, the best yet in its class

D.Winters, 04/27/2020
SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I traded a late model honda civic, for the new sentra, i found after two months owning it, that it handles better is much quieter on the highway, has a much more updated saftey package that is standard on all trim levels A step ahead of my Civic.

