2020 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

D.Winters , 04/27/2020 SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

I traded a late model honda civic, for the new sentra, i found after two months owning it, that it handles better is much quieter on the highway, has a much more updated saftey package that is standard on all trim levels A step ahead of my Civic.