Used 1999 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Reliable and Enjoyable
This was a first car purchase. It really was a great car to drive. The only difficulty was an air fan problem after six years of owning it. Well worth the purchase price and very reliable.
Great car!
I have maintained this car through out the last 7 years, it is in good shape and runs great. I really enjoy driving it. I plan on buying my 6th sentra when I am finished with this one. There have been NO wrecks in the car and I drove it off the lot w/12 miles on it. Six of those miles, were test driven by me.
Old Faithful
Aside from being extreme;y reliable (although the timing belt broke at about 110k miles) I feel extra safe in it. I was involved in 4 accidents in this car and it still goes like a pro. Now, 126k miles later-my car still runs like a new pro..
Great Car
My 1999 Nissan Sentra has been a great car. I use it to commute to work and school. I have been getting great mileage. If you are familiar with the Bay Area, I can make it from San Jose to San Francisco and back on only a quarter tank of gas. This is a very comfortable car.
Amazing
Can't deny love for this car! Great first car, original owner had it stored in garage. It only had 72,000 miles on it when bought! Prime condition, a lot of zing for small car!
