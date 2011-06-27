Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Rogue SUV
SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,774*
Total Cash Price
$18,995
S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/15 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,774*
Total Cash Price
$18,995
SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,717*
Total Cash Price
$16,453
S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/15 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,933*
Total Cash Price
$15,555
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,743*
Total Cash Price
$14,957
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,938*
Total Cash Price
$21,089
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,722*
Total Cash Price
$21,987
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,532*
Total Cash Price
$21,389
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$4,733
|Maintenance
|$978
|$850
|$763
|$2,094
|$1,618
|$6,303
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,048
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,256
|Financing
|$1,021
|$822
|$608
|$381
|$137
|$2,969
|Depreciation
|$4,812
|$1,796
|$1,581
|$1,401
|$1,257
|$10,847
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,768
|$6,590
|$6,264
|$7,394
|$6,758
|$37,774
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/15 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$4,733
|Maintenance
|$978
|$850
|$763
|$2,094
|$1,618
|$6,303
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,048
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,256
|Financing
|$1,021
|$822
|$608
|$381
|$137
|$2,969
|Depreciation
|$4,812
|$1,796
|$1,581
|$1,401
|$1,257
|$10,847
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,768
|$6,590
|$6,264
|$7,394
|$6,758
|$37,774
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$4,100
|Maintenance
|$847
|$736
|$661
|$1,814
|$1,401
|$5,459
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$908
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,088
|Financing
|$884
|$712
|$527
|$330
|$119
|$2,572
|Depreciation
|$4,168
|$1,555
|$1,370
|$1,213
|$1,089
|$9,395
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,327
|$5,708
|$5,425
|$6,404
|$5,853
|$32,717
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/15 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$3,876
|Maintenance
|$801
|$696
|$625
|$1,715
|$1,325
|$5,162
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$858
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,029
|Financing
|$836
|$673
|$498
|$312
|$112
|$2,432
|Depreciation
|$3,941
|$1,471
|$1,295
|$1,147
|$1,030
|$8,883
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,818
|$5,397
|$5,129
|$6,055
|$5,534
|$30,933
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$702
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$3,727
|Maintenance
|$770
|$669
|$601
|$1,649
|$1,274
|$4,963
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$825
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$989
|Financing
|$804
|$647
|$479
|$300
|$108
|$2,338
|Depreciation
|$3,789
|$1,414
|$1,245
|$1,103
|$990
|$8,541
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,479
|$5,189
|$4,932
|$5,822
|$5,321
|$29,743
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$5,255
|Maintenance
|$1,086
|$943
|$847
|$2,325
|$1,796
|$6,998
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,163
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,394
|Financing
|$1,134
|$912
|$675
|$423
|$152
|$3,297
|Depreciation
|$5,342
|$1,994
|$1,755
|$1,555
|$1,396
|$12,043
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,955
|$7,316
|$6,954
|$8,209
|$7,503
|$41,938
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$5,479
|Maintenance
|$1,132
|$983
|$883
|$2,424
|$1,873
|$7,296
|Repairs
|$666
|$772
|$904
|$1,058
|$1,233
|$4,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,213
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,454
|Financing
|$1,182
|$951
|$704
|$441
|$159
|$3,437
|Depreciation
|$5,570
|$2,079
|$1,830
|$1,621
|$1,455
|$12,555
|Fuel
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,880
|$8,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,464
|$7,628
|$7,250
|$8,558
|$7,822
|$43,722
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$5,330
|Maintenance
|$1,101
|$957
|$859
|$2,358
|$1,822
|$7,097
|Repairs
|$648
|$751
|$879
|$1,030
|$1,200
|$4,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,180
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,414
|Financing
|$1,150
|$925
|$685
|$429
|$154
|$3,343
|Depreciation
|$5,418
|$2,022
|$1,780
|$1,577
|$1,416
|$12,214
|Fuel
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,725
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$8,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,125
|$7,420
|$7,053
|$8,325
|$7,609
|$42,532
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Nissan Rogue in Virginia is:not available
