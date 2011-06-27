Estimated values
2014 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,101
|$20,993
|$23,579
|Clean
|$17,057
|$19,786
|$22,220
|Average
|$14,969
|$17,371
|$19,503
|Rough
|$12,880
|$14,957
|$16,786
Estimated values
2014 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,427
|$21,261
|$23,795
|Clean
|$17,364
|$20,038
|$22,424
|Average
|$15,238
|$17,593
|$19,682
|Rough
|$13,112
|$15,148
|$16,940