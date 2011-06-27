Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Town Car Cartier 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,267
|$3,738
|$4,543
|Clean
|$2,012
|$3,324
|$4,040
|Average
|$1,503
|$2,497
|$3,032
|Rough
|$994
|$1,669
|$2,025
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Town Car Cartier L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,455
|$3,915
|$4,715
|Clean
|$2,180
|$3,482
|$4,192
|Average
|$1,628
|$2,615
|$3,147
|Rough
|$1,077
|$1,748
|$2,101
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Town Car Premium Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,398
|$3,858
|$4,658
|Clean
|$2,129
|$3,431
|$4,141
|Average
|$1,590
|$2,577
|$3,109
|Rough
|$1,052
|$1,723
|$2,076
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Town Car Executive 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,262
|$3,530
|$4,227
|Clean
|$2,008
|$3,140
|$3,759
|Average
|$1,500
|$2,358
|$2,821
|Rough
|$992
|$1,577
|$1,884
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Town Car Premium Cartier 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,537
|$4,062
|$4,897
|Clean
|$2,252
|$3,612
|$4,354
|Average
|$1,682
|$2,713
|$3,268
|Rough
|$1,113
|$1,814
|$2,183
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Town Car Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,251
|$3,513
|$4,205
|Clean
|$1,998
|$3,125
|$3,739
|Average
|$1,493
|$2,347
|$2,807
|Rough
|$987
|$1,569
|$1,874