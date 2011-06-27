Used 1995 Nissan Quest Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|320.0/420.0 mi.
|320.0/420.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|151 hp @ 4800 rpm
|151 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|Front leg room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.3 in.
|36.3 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|115 cu.ft.
|115 cu.ft.
|Length
|189.9 in.
|189.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3876 lbs.
|3876 lbs.
|Height
|65.6 in.
|65.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|1290.0 lbs.
|1290.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|112.2 in.
|Width
|73.7 in.
|73.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
