Used 2012 Nissan NV Van Consumer Reviews
Great Truck Not Perfect But Close
I was driving to a chevy dealer to order a one ton cargo van. I have owned Chevys and been happy with them. I had a Ford Econoline and was not happy. On the way to the Chevy dealer I passed a Nissan dealer and decided to try the NV for the heck of it. I drive it one mile and it was all over. I bought it. I'm going to buy the passenger version pretty soon for my wife. Randomly, here are my thoughts...Great backup camera....much better than the ones on other cars I've had. The screen appears right on your rear view mirror so you don't have to look down at a dashboard screen....continued below...
2012 Nissan NV, 2500 SV, V6 Review
Purchased 9/26/11 . No technology option. Got rear window package, floor mats package and side air bag package. Gas mileage is based on your driving habits. I drive speed limit and do not accelerate quickly. Get about 16.5 to 17 mpg in city and on flat highway, no wind, going 65 mph I get 21 mpg. This is with no shelving or cargo in back. The inovations are great. See the ads . Van is more quite on hwy and city roads compared to Ford E250. Stereo is so so. Cab area is good. Lots of room to stow your stuff out of sight. Drives like a truck not like a van. After installing shelves and cargo van drives smoother and you don't feel the bumps as much. Don't know how reliable it is yet.
2500 sv high roof
2012 sv2500 high roof 5.6 V8 all options. Great leg room, most comfortable truck I have owned. Insulated and panled inside. Fuel miliage not so good. Try to drive for best fuel miliage .13.2 mpg hand calc.
Stay Away!!
Worst experience ever. I wish we had listened to the reviews and stayed away from this truck. the electronic problems continue to be a problem from the first week. The bright side our dealer has worked with us (Nissan was bad) and found us a used Sprinter high top which already is better.
