Used 2015 Nissan Murano SUV Consumer Reviews

First impressions gibson6 , 03/05/2015 SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 52 of 52 people found this review helpful Just traded in 2011 murano for the new 2015 murano sl awd. This is a completely different suv. Much more comfortable seating and better set up of the dash and gauge arrangement. Living in Canada the roads are rough and full of potholes in the winter. The new murano soaks up the bumps much better then my 2011 did. With temperatures near -30 C this murano was still smooth and absorbed the harshest of road conditions this country has to offer. Heated seats and steering wheel a big plus. Great value for the buck. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

2015 Murano - The longer you live with it, the more you love it. magnumb172 , 03/29/2015 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 63 of 64 people found this review helpful Absolutely excellent machine. Nissan has achieved (what is in the Canadian market) a superb value. The fact that you can cross shop a Ford Escape and a Nissan Murano says it all. There is simply no comparison for comfort, style, size and functionality. The Murano sits on the large end of the 2 row SUV scale offering more behind the second row storage than the Jeep Grand Cherokee. An impressive feet considering the Murano looks sleek and athletic by comparison. I'm 6'4" and 38 years old, this is my wife's car and replaced a 2005 Chrysler Pacific that wouldn't die soon enough. Well good thing it held off (it threw a rod eventually) because we would have missed out on owning a great car Report Abuse

LOVE MY MURANO joan hardy , 11/20/2015 SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful I have never written a review before on any website however I am so incredibly pleased I wanted to share my thoughts. I hope what I have to say helps you in your decision. I have had my 2015 Murano SL for a few weeks and I cant say enough about it. I actually came to this site and read the reviews and was not going to buy this car because of what people were saying about the gas mileage. I want you to know I have not seen it. I am getting 26 MPG. I had a Nissan Altima for 5 years and loved the car never a problem but I do drive a lot and the miles were getting high so it was time for a new car. I did a lot of research on which car I wanted to buy and looked at different brands. At the end of the day I decided to stay with Nissan because I had such good luck with my last car. My new purchase was between the Murano and the Maxima. They both have new styles and I love them both. I really wanted a smaller SUV vs. a car so that is why I leaned towards the Murano. OMG it is awesome!!!!. First the exterior is super stylish and boy do you get looks when you are driving this car. The interior is luxurious! The seats have memory foam in them and are very comfortable, the cabin is spacious, the car has every gadget you can think of and it is all at your finger tips. The cargo area in the back is plenty spacious even if you travel. The back seats recline as well a fold down. There are USB ports in the front and the back which is nice. You have memory seating for up to 2 people, you have auto start which is so nice in the winter time, the back hatch auto lifts, extra secret storage compartments in the cargo area, heated/cooled seats and the ride is so smooth. I looked at a lot of higher end cars, Lexus 350, ACURA MDX, RDX and BMW 3 and this car in my opinion out beats all of them in the interior. It matches all of the cars plus some. If I did have to say anything negative it is two very minor things. Cup holders in the front I wish one was a little bigger than the other and the visor I wish it had the extender, I can live without these because everything else is fabulous. This car is not cheap is it on the higher end, if you can afford it go with the Nissan Murano. You will not be disappointed. Good Luck with your purchase! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Almost Great Brent H , 07/24/2015 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 47 of 48 people found this review helpful My first ever Nissan - first ever foreign car as well. Just got tired of the unreliability and poor resale of domestics. Test drove and researched a number of crossovers, ultimately landing on the Murano, which wasn't even on my radar throughout most of my search. Have always liked the concept of the Murano, but never loved the styling. The new styling definitely caught my eye and sold me on the product. I receive a ton of compliments on the appearance of the vehicle. But on to the performance. Great car, fun to drive, reliable, all the things you would expect. KIds love the second row heated seats - and all the seats are very comfortable. Not a ton less cargo space than my much larger seeming Durango, but there does seem to be less useful storage space. Bottom line, great car, with really only two complaints. The smaller of which is the climate control - set at 70 on automatic it will blast full speed until it basically forces you to adjust the fan down (which puts it into manual mode) because it gets too cold. Second, and far more annoying complaint, is the navigation. This is the first car I have owned that has navigation and after using my phone as for this duty the past five years, it feels like I went back in time a solid decade. It is embarrassing how bad Nissan's navigation is. I tried using it a few times and went back to my phone - nothing about it is redeeming - it's inaccurate, not user friendly and it's cumbersome. It has to be the worst nav system on the market today. That said, it's a minor thing and everyone has a smart phone, so it's not a big deal. Why car companies can't contract with Google to do their mapping is beyond me, but I promise you, if you are used to using a phone to navigate, you will be sorely disappointed with what Nissan offers in this arena. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse