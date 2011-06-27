Used 2015 Nissan Murano SUV Consumer Reviews
First impressions
Just traded in 2011 murano for the new 2015 murano sl awd. This is a completely different suv. Much more comfortable seating and better set up of the dash and gauge arrangement. Living in Canada the roads are rough and full of potholes in the winter. The new murano soaks up the bumps much better then my 2011 did. With temperatures near -30 C this murano was still smooth and absorbed the harshest of road conditions this country has to offer. Heated seats and steering wheel a big plus. Great value for the buck.
2015 Murano - The longer you live with it, the more you love it.
Absolutely excellent machine. Nissan has achieved (what is in the Canadian market) a superb value. The fact that you can cross shop a Ford Escape and a Nissan Murano says it all. There is simply no comparison for comfort, style, size and functionality. The Murano sits on the large end of the 2 row SUV scale offering more behind the second row storage than the Jeep Grand Cherokee. An impressive feet considering the Murano looks sleek and athletic by comparison. I'm 6'4" and 38 years old, this is my wife's car and replaced a 2005 Chrysler Pacific that wouldn't die soon enough. Well good thing it held off (it threw a rod eventually) because we would have missed out on owning a great car
LOVE MY MURANO
I have never written a review before on any website however I am so incredibly pleased I wanted to share my thoughts. I hope what I have to say helps you in your decision. I have had my 2015 Murano SL for a few weeks and I cant say enough about it. I actually came to this site and read the reviews and was not going to buy this car because of what people were saying about the gas mileage. I want you to know I have not seen it. I am getting 26 MPG. I had a Nissan Altima for 5 years and loved the car never a problem but I do drive a lot and the miles were getting high so it was time for a new car. I did a lot of research on which car I wanted to buy and looked at different brands. At the end of the day I decided to stay with Nissan because I had such good luck with my last car. My new purchase was between the Murano and the Maxima. They both have new styles and I love them both. I really wanted a smaller SUV vs. a car so that is why I leaned towards the Murano. OMG it is awesome!!!!. First the exterior is super stylish and boy do you get looks when you are driving this car. The interior is luxurious! The seats have memory foam in them and are very comfortable, the cabin is spacious, the car has every gadget you can think of and it is all at your finger tips. The cargo area in the back is plenty spacious even if you travel. The back seats recline as well a fold down. There are USB ports in the front and the back which is nice. You have memory seating for up to 2 people, you have auto start which is so nice in the winter time, the back hatch auto lifts, extra secret storage compartments in the cargo area, heated/cooled seats and the ride is so smooth. I looked at a lot of higher end cars, Lexus 350, ACURA MDX, RDX and BMW 3 and this car in my opinion out beats all of them in the interior. It matches all of the cars plus some. If I did have to say anything negative it is two very minor things. Cup holders in the front I wish one was a little bigger than the other and the visor I wish it had the extender, I can live without these because everything else is fabulous. This car is not cheap is it on the higher end, if you can afford it go with the Nissan Murano. You will not be disappointed. Good Luck with your purchase!
Almost Great
My first ever Nissan - first ever foreign car as well. Just got tired of the unreliability and poor resale of domestics. Test drove and researched a number of crossovers, ultimately landing on the Murano, which wasn't even on my radar throughout most of my search. Have always liked the concept of the Murano, but never loved the styling. The new styling definitely caught my eye and sold me on the product. I receive a ton of compliments on the appearance of the vehicle. But on to the performance. Great car, fun to drive, reliable, all the things you would expect. KIds love the second row heated seats - and all the seats are very comfortable. Not a ton less cargo space than my much larger seeming Durango, but there does seem to be less useful storage space. Bottom line, great car, with really only two complaints. The smaller of which is the climate control - set at 70 on automatic it will blast full speed until it basically forces you to adjust the fan down (which puts it into manual mode) because it gets too cold. Second, and far more annoying complaint, is the navigation. This is the first car I have owned that has navigation and after using my phone as for this duty the past five years, it feels like I went back in time a solid decade. It is embarrassing how bad Nissan's navigation is. I tried using it a few times and went back to my phone - nothing about it is redeeming - it's inaccurate, not user friendly and it's cumbersome. It has to be the worst nav system on the market today. That said, it's a minor thing and everyone has a smart phone, so it's not a big deal. Why car companies can't contract with Google to do their mapping is beyond me, but I promise you, if you are used to using a phone to navigate, you will be sorely disappointed with what Nissan offers in this arena.
Fully Loaded Platinum Review
I'm probably biased as an owner, so take my review for what it is...just my opinion. I'll start with the redesigned style. I've read some reviews online calling it ugly...those people must have only seen the orange model and focused solely on the color. My black platinum with the 20 inch rims is a head turner. I'm sure other people have said the same, but from the side it kind of reminds me of a Lexus RX 350. Even though it's not considered a luxury vehicle, the platinum model is sleek on the inside. The leather seats are extremely comfortable (I'm between 6'4" and 6'5"). With the front seat adjusted to my liking, I have enough space when seated in the back. When I adjusted the front seats and shifted them all the way to the back it was a little tight. But I think most people would have enough room in the back seats even with the front seats moved all the way back. Front seats are heated and cooled. Back seats are heated. I've only tested the cooled seats before I purchased the vehicle to make sure they worked. The heated function has 3 settings and works really well, so I keep it on the 2nd setting. In the summer I'm sure I'll use the cooled seats on the highest setting. Also has sliding moon roof that I'm sure I'll make use of in the summer. I don't really need the cargo space, but seems sufficient and the back row goes down with the push of a button. The technology inside is great. Has a rear view camera and it even has cameras on the side mirrors with a birds eye view if you're making any tight squeezes around town. The technology on the dash is simple to use. Seems to have the perfect amount of buttons along with a touch screen. Some cons about the inside: I never thought I'd complain about something like this, but the glove box is a little weird...it's kind of deep, but narrow at the same time. Also the cup holders aren't the biggest. Good luck if you're the type of person who keeps a million random things in your center console and cup holders. Another problem is outward visibility. The sensors on the left and right help, but I wish I had a better view of the cars surrounding me. Now on to performance: If you're looking for something sporty, this isn't the vehicle for you. Acceleration isn't the greatest and the 20 inch rims aren't the best option for making sharp turns. I didn't test the models with smaller rims, so I don't know about the turning on those. Also I've mostly driven in the city, but the MPG seems to be slightly less than they advertise. In the city I usually get 18-19 MPG...not 21 like they claim. This vehicle seems to be more about comfort and the ride is really smooth. I can't think of another car I test drove that felt as smooth going over these huge Wisconsin pot holes. With that being said, when you include taxes, title and everything I think $40k is a really good price for a fully loaded platinum. Some people might say it is over priced for a Nissan, but when you consider all the features it isn't bad. Sure it isn't an Acura, Lexus, or Infiniti, but I think it's the next best thing when you don't have an extra 15-20k to play with. I'm sure there are other things to be said that I haven't mentioned. I've never reviewed a car on here before, so I don't know if I can edit this in the future. If I can, I will update my miles, MPG and any other details I think of. I also can't speak for the maintenance cost, repair frequency and a couple of other things. So I'll update that as time passes.
