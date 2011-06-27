Used 2013 Nissan Murano Consumer Reviews

Leased 9/26/13. After shopping and test driving a whole bunch of cars, I decided to stay with Murano for my 4th time.(39 month lease) The CVT is unmatched for a smooth ride and the addition of a navigation package was smart idea on my part. I gave only "average" ratings on design because it's been unchanged in 10 years, not a negative, just not anything new. The Blind spot monitoring is a great feature, although it'll take me a while to trust it. Build quality and reliability on my last 3 Murano's has been perfect, I've got my fingers crossed that the 2013 model continues that trend.

jeep53 , 09/25/2013 SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

45 of 49 people found this review helpful

Well, I'm finally getting around to writing another review for my 2013 Nissan Murano SL. I've now had this vehicle for four years now. I just passed the 50,000 mile mark. I have to say, other than normal wear and tear, this SUV hasn't had any problems. I will be needing new tires at the next oil change. The one main complaint I have is that the interior plastics are fading and not holding up all that well. I'm going to get the car detailed in spring and see what they can do about it, if anything. The leather seats are decent for its age. Pros: Nice amenities except I didn't put out the extra 2,100 for GPS. Love the panoramic sunroof. Seats are extremely comfortable. Power driver's seat and passenger power seat are a nice feature. Pretty good power for a CVT transmission. Decent fuel economy but not great. Good Bose sound system. Bluetooth generally works good. Rearview camera is a must and is very helpful, although I feel there should be some type of sound when approaching objects in the rear. Nice ride overall and quiet on the road. Love the power trunk opener and Nissan's keyless system. You never need to take the key out of your pocket. Cons: Daytime running lights should be standard on this car. I understand now most Nissan models have them. Interior materials seems to scratch easily. Headlights are not LED like my 2011 Rogue had. They are not powerful enough. High beams need to be better too. Overall, I like this midsize SUV and have had really no problems in the time I've had it. Hope it continues. In the future I will take a look at the redesigned Murano and see whether it's worth making a change. I would recommend this vehicle if you're looking for a reliable midsized SUV.