Used 2010 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Maxima
4.8
99 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

great car

ahr2, 11/06/2010
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

This is my second max I still own my 1995.This 2010 is the feel of a sports car with a little more room. The features on this model are great. The heated seats and steering wheel are my favorite.

A well built machine

TexasDriver, 05/07/2016
3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
32 of 33 people found this review helpful

I bought mine with 81000 miles and I used to drive it about 25k per year. Very well built car, has alot of nice options and everything seems to work rather well. Bluetooth kind of sucks, people would complain they can't hear me well. I had heated/cooled seat, yes singular... Nissan decided it was too much to give the passenger a cooled seat too even though it has perforated leather like the driver's seat.... Anyway, heated seat for the passenger. Heated steering wheel was really nice. Leather held up really nice all the way to 150k miles(I just sold it). You don't need Nissan's 'ester oil' just use mobile1 fully synthetic every 7k miles. Dealership charged me $40 to do so in Houston. Bought some OEM recommended Goodyear Eagle RS-1 tires which gave me about 50k miles (mostly highway) and held up really well in terms of traction in the crazy rains in Houston. Relpairs: Replaced the belt at 145k miles, it was getting very dry and cracking, pretty cheap ~$80. Resurfaced rotors (never bought new ones idk if the guy before me did), and ofcourse breakpads. Changed spark plugs at 100k, pay a few more dollars and use OEM spark plugs, it's the most optimum option for your engine. Had to replace shocks and struts at 100k, this one is due to a leak. It would've ate up my new tires and vibration is never good for a mechanical equipment, alot of people cut corners and pay for other problems. This one however is on Nissan, appearantly its a known issue, and nissan recalled for it. I didn't know... My loss. ($1000) for all 4 OEM shocks and struts + labor. I took off a star for reliability for this one.

Superb vehicle and value

cme4brain, 12/31/2010
30 of 31 people found this review helpful

This is my wife's car but I drive it mostly. I have owned 2 Benzes, 2 BMW's, 2 Volvo's, and this is the best of all them. This car has the style and horsepower that betters all of those vehicles. The interior quality and transmission are excellent. Its driving feel is just a tick below the Germans, but its reliability is head and shoulders above them- all my German cars cost me $$$$ to keep on the road. And watch for $300 M-B oil changes! Nope, this is a wonderful car.

15K Miles & 7 Months Later - GREAT!

tlluvr, 12/07/2010
21 of 22 people found this review helpful

See my previous posts for more info under Third Timer. Just want to clarify this car does not require Ester type oil which some dealers are charging over $90 to replace at oil change time. Nissan recommends this type oil, but any synthetic 5W30 oil will suffice. You can also use NON-synthetic oil as long as you change it every 3000 miles. Do not waste your money for $100 oil changes! Ester is a component of synthetic oil formulas, not some mystical oil type only Nissan makes! Don't be fooled! Also, premium gas is recommended but not required! Need a minimum of 87 octane. Reference Nissan Owner Man. I highly recommend this vehicle...a fantastic value!

Miles aint nothing but numbers on 2010 sv...

BFREE, 12/28/2015
3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

212k plus and no issues whatsoever. I just changed the original struts, shocks and control arms (worn out) at 210k. I have done the maintanance (pretty much) as reccommended by Nissan and I have been rewarded with supurb reliability. CVT fluid change is expensive at $300 but, I have had no reliability issues with it. Oil changes with regular 5w30 every 5000 miles. The car still drives excellent the engine is as strong as ever,even though it has never had a tuneup. I'm going to do one just because I think I should, though no issues with power and performance. I would prefer a dual clutch automatic over the CVT, but the engine power at any speed amkes the CVT a non issue. I drove a four cylinder Altima CVT and hated it, but it works well with the V6. I wish the car had a little more top end perfomance at high speeds (over 100), but I rarely have a safe opportunity to drive that fast so no issue. I have the mid level SV with with leather. I have had lesser cars with leather that didnt fade like my caffe latte front seats have, also the vinyl around the outside of the seats and on the arm rest has started to crack. I know the premium trim is supposed to have higher quality leather, but why??? If it's leather it should all be of high quality with higher trims maybe having a better grain. The cupholders should have removable rubber inserts as any spills require cleanup directlyi the cupholder. Original equoptment tires were trash in rain and snow. Once I bought better tires rain and snow handling were very good. The car actually hydroplaned when new on the original tires. Handling is great, though I wish the ride was a little less firm and more sound deadening would be nice.

