Used 2010 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews

great car ahr2 , 11/06/2010 This is my second max I still own my 1995.This 2010 is the feel of a sports car with a little more room. The features on this model are great. The heated seats and steering wheel are my favorite.

A well built machine TexasDriver , 05/07/2016 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) I bought mine with 81000 miles and I used to drive it about 25k per year. Very well built car, has alot of nice options and everything seems to work rather well. Bluetooth kind of sucks, people would complain they can't hear me well. I had heated/cooled seat, yes singular... Nissan decided it was too much to give the passenger a cooled seat too even though it has perforated leather like the driver's seat.... Anyway, heated seat for the passenger. Heated steering wheel was really nice. Leather held up really nice all the way to 150k miles(I just sold it). You don't need Nissan's 'ester oil' just use mobile1 fully synthetic every 7k miles. Dealership charged me $40 to do so in Houston. Bought some OEM recommended Goodyear Eagle RS-1 tires which gave me about 50k miles (mostly highway) and held up really well in terms of traction in the crazy rains in Houston. Relpairs: Replaced the belt at 145k miles, it was getting very dry and cracking, pretty cheap ~$80. Resurfaced rotors (never bought new ones idk if the guy before me did), and ofcourse breakpads. Changed spark plugs at 100k, pay a few more dollars and use OEM spark plugs, it's the most optimum option for your engine. Had to replace shocks and struts at 100k, this one is due to a leak. It would've ate up my new tires and vibration is never good for a mechanical equipment, alot of people cut corners and pay for other problems. This one however is on Nissan, appearantly its a known issue, and nissan recalled for it. I didn't know... My loss. ($1000) for all 4 OEM shocks and struts + labor. I took off a star for reliability for this one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Superb vehicle and value cme4brain , 12/31/2010 This is my wife's car but I drive it mostly. I have owned 2 Benzes, 2 BMW's, 2 Volvo's, and this is the best of all them. This car has the style and horsepower that betters all of those vehicles. The interior quality and transmission are excellent. Its driving feel is just a tick below the Germans, but its reliability is head and shoulders above them- all my German cars cost me $$$$ to keep on the road. And watch for $300 M-B oil changes! Nope, this is a wonderful car.

15K Miles & 7 Months Later - GREAT! tlluvr , 12/07/2010 See my previous posts for more info under Third Timer. Just want to clarify this car does not require Ester type oil which some dealers are charging over $90 to replace at oil change time. Nissan recommends this type oil, but any synthetic 5W30 oil will suffice. You can also use NON-synthetic oil as long as you change it every 3000 miles. Do not waste your money for $100 oil changes! Ester is a component of synthetic oil formulas, not some mystical oil type only Nissan makes! Don't be fooled! Also, premium gas is recommended but not required! Need a minimum of 87 octane. Reference Nissan Owner Man. I highly recommend this vehicle...a fantastic value!