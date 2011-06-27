Estimated values
2002 Nissan Maxima SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,355
|$2,069
|$2,463
|Clean
|$1,197
|$1,832
|$2,180
|Average
|$881
|$1,357
|$1,615
|Rough
|$564
|$882
|$1,049
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Maxima GXE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,239
|$1,704
|$1,962
|Clean
|$1,095
|$1,508
|$1,737
|Average
|$805
|$1,117
|$1,286
|Rough
|$516
|$726
|$836
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Maxima SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,351
|$1,951
|$2,281
|Clean
|$1,193
|$1,727
|$2,019
|Average
|$878
|$1,279
|$1,496
|Rough
|$563
|$832
|$972
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Maxima GLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,531
|$2,375
|$2,839
|Clean
|$1,352
|$2,102
|$2,513
|Average
|$995
|$1,557
|$1,861
|Rough
|$638
|$1,012
|$1,210