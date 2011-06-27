Estimated values
2006 BMW 5 Series 550i 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,425
|$4,481
|$5,064
|Clean
|$3,074
|$4,026
|$4,549
|Average
|$2,373
|$3,117
|$3,518
|Rough
|$1,672
|$2,208
|$2,487
Estimated values
2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,023
|$3,847
|$4,305
|Clean
|$2,713
|$3,457
|$3,867
|Average
|$2,095
|$2,676
|$2,991
|Rough
|$1,476
|$1,896
|$2,114
Estimated values
2006 BMW 5 Series 525xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,636
|$3,368
|$3,774
|Clean
|$2,367
|$3,026
|$3,390
|Average
|$1,827
|$2,343
|$2,621
|Rough
|$1,287
|$1,660
|$1,853
Estimated values
2006 BMW 5 Series 525i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,544
|$3,323
|$3,753
|Clean
|$2,284
|$2,985
|$3,371
|Average
|$1,763
|$2,311
|$2,607
|Rough
|$1,242
|$1,637
|$1,843
Estimated values
2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,324
|$4,069
|$4,484
|Clean
|$2,984
|$3,656
|$4,028
|Average
|$2,304
|$2,831
|$3,115
|Rough
|$1,623
|$2,005
|$2,202
Estimated values
2006 BMW 5 Series 530i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,887
|$3,702
|$4,155
|Clean
|$2,591
|$3,327
|$3,732
|Average
|$2,000
|$2,575
|$2,886
|Rough
|$1,409
|$1,824
|$2,040