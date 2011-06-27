  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,829$35,481$36,294
Clean$34,167$34,807$35,600
Average$32,843$33,459$34,212
Rough$31,520$32,111$32,824
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,911$31,508$32,253
Clean$30,324$30,909$31,636
Average$29,149$29,712$30,403
Rough$27,974$28,515$29,169
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,406$48,293$49,401
Clean$46,505$47,376$48,456
Average$44,704$45,541$46,567
Rough$42,902$43,707$44,677
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,459$33,066$33,824
Clean$31,842$32,438$33,177
Average$30,609$31,182$31,884
Rough$29,375$29,926$30,590
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,677$36,345$37,178
Clean$34,999$35,655$36,468
Average$33,643$34,274$35,046
Rough$32,288$32,894$33,624
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,408$38,108$38,982
Clean$36,697$37,385$38,237
Average$35,276$35,937$36,746
Rough$33,854$34,489$35,255
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,500$34,128$34,910
Clean$32,864$33,479$34,242
Average$31,591$32,183$32,907
Rough$30,318$30,886$31,572
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,406$44,219$45,233
Clean$42,581$43,379$44,368
Average$40,932$41,699$42,638
Rough$39,282$40,019$40,908
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,044$36,719$37,561
Clean$35,359$36,022$36,843
Average$33,990$34,627$35,406
Rough$32,620$33,232$33,970
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,557$35,204$36,011
Clean$33,901$34,535$35,323
Average$32,587$33,198$33,946
Rough$31,274$31,860$32,568
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,517$34,144$34,927
Clean$32,880$33,495$34,259
Average$31,606$32,198$32,923
Rough$30,333$30,901$31,588
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,317$36,996$37,845
Clean$35,627$36,293$37,121
Average$34,247$34,888$35,673
Rough$32,867$33,482$34,226
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,481$47,350$48,436
Clean$45,597$46,451$47,509
Average$43,831$44,652$45,657
Rough$42,065$42,853$43,804
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,044$36,719$37,561
Clean$35,359$36,022$36,843
Average$33,990$34,627$35,406
Rough$32,620$33,232$33,970
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,233$39,967$40,883
Clean$38,487$39,208$40,101
Average$36,996$37,689$38,537
Rough$35,505$36,171$36,974
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,313$35,974$36,799
Clean$34,642$35,290$36,096
Average$33,300$33,924$34,688
Rough$31,958$32,557$33,281
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,439$41,196$42,141
Clean$39,671$40,414$41,335
Average$38,134$38,849$39,724
Rough$36,597$37,284$38,112
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,850$42,633$43,612
Clean$41,055$41,824$42,778
Average$39,465$40,204$41,110
Rough$37,874$38,584$39,442
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,533$30,240$31,119
Clean$28,972$29,666$30,524
Average$27,849$28,517$29,333
Rough$26,727$27,368$28,143
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,480$40,218$41,141
Clean$38,730$39,454$40,354
Average$37,229$37,926$38,781
Rough$35,729$36,399$37,207
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,385$45,215$46,252
Clean$43,541$44,356$45,368
Average$41,855$42,638$43,599
Rough$40,168$40,921$41,830
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,342$42,115$43,081
Clean$40,556$41,315$42,257
Average$38,985$39,715$40,610
Rough$37,414$38,115$38,962
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,290$32,895$33,649
Clean$31,677$32,270$33,006
Average$30,450$31,020$31,719
Rough$29,223$29,771$30,432
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,016$32,614$33,362
Clean$31,407$31,995$32,724
Average$30,191$30,756$31,448
Rough$28,974$29,517$30,172
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,904$39,632$40,541
Clean$38,165$38,879$39,766
Average$36,687$37,374$38,216
Rough$35,208$35,868$36,665
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,352$34,995$35,797
Clean$33,699$34,330$35,113
Average$32,394$33,001$33,744
Rough$31,088$31,672$32,375
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,857$47,734$48,828
Clean$45,967$46,828$47,895
Average$44,186$45,014$46,027
Rough$42,405$43,201$44,160
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $38,730 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,454 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tundra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $38,730 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,454 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Toyota Tundra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $38,730 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,454 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Toyota Tundra ranges from $35,729 to $41,141, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.