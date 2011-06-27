Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,829
|$35,481
|$36,294
|Clean
|$34,167
|$34,807
|$35,600
|Average
|$32,843
|$33,459
|$34,212
|Rough
|$31,520
|$32,111
|$32,824
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,911
|$31,508
|$32,253
|Clean
|$30,324
|$30,909
|$31,636
|Average
|$29,149
|$29,712
|$30,403
|Rough
|$27,974
|$28,515
|$29,169
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,406
|$48,293
|$49,401
|Clean
|$46,505
|$47,376
|$48,456
|Average
|$44,704
|$45,541
|$46,567
|Rough
|$42,902
|$43,707
|$44,677
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,459
|$33,066
|$33,824
|Clean
|$31,842
|$32,438
|$33,177
|Average
|$30,609
|$31,182
|$31,884
|Rough
|$29,375
|$29,926
|$30,590
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,677
|$36,345
|$37,178
|Clean
|$34,999
|$35,655
|$36,468
|Average
|$33,643
|$34,274
|$35,046
|Rough
|$32,288
|$32,894
|$33,624
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,408
|$38,108
|$38,982
|Clean
|$36,697
|$37,385
|$38,237
|Average
|$35,276
|$35,937
|$36,746
|Rough
|$33,854
|$34,489
|$35,255
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,500
|$34,128
|$34,910
|Clean
|$32,864
|$33,479
|$34,242
|Average
|$31,591
|$32,183
|$32,907
|Rough
|$30,318
|$30,886
|$31,572
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,406
|$44,219
|$45,233
|Clean
|$42,581
|$43,379
|$44,368
|Average
|$40,932
|$41,699
|$42,638
|Rough
|$39,282
|$40,019
|$40,908
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,044
|$36,719
|$37,561
|Clean
|$35,359
|$36,022
|$36,843
|Average
|$33,990
|$34,627
|$35,406
|Rough
|$32,620
|$33,232
|$33,970
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,557
|$35,204
|$36,011
|Clean
|$33,901
|$34,535
|$35,323
|Average
|$32,587
|$33,198
|$33,946
|Rough
|$31,274
|$31,860
|$32,568
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,517
|$34,144
|$34,927
|Clean
|$32,880
|$33,495
|$34,259
|Average
|$31,606
|$32,198
|$32,923
|Rough
|$30,333
|$30,901
|$31,588
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,317
|$36,996
|$37,845
|Clean
|$35,627
|$36,293
|$37,121
|Average
|$34,247
|$34,888
|$35,673
|Rough
|$32,867
|$33,482
|$34,226
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,481
|$47,350
|$48,436
|Clean
|$45,597
|$46,451
|$47,509
|Average
|$43,831
|$44,652
|$45,657
|Rough
|$42,065
|$42,853
|$43,804
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,044
|$36,719
|$37,561
|Clean
|$35,359
|$36,022
|$36,843
|Average
|$33,990
|$34,627
|$35,406
|Rough
|$32,620
|$33,232
|$33,970
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,233
|$39,967
|$40,883
|Clean
|$38,487
|$39,208
|$40,101
|Average
|$36,996
|$37,689
|$38,537
|Rough
|$35,505
|$36,171
|$36,974
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,313
|$35,974
|$36,799
|Clean
|$34,642
|$35,290
|$36,096
|Average
|$33,300
|$33,924
|$34,688
|Rough
|$31,958
|$32,557
|$33,281
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,439
|$41,196
|$42,141
|Clean
|$39,671
|$40,414
|$41,335
|Average
|$38,134
|$38,849
|$39,724
|Rough
|$36,597
|$37,284
|$38,112
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,850
|$42,633
|$43,612
|Clean
|$41,055
|$41,824
|$42,778
|Average
|$39,465
|$40,204
|$41,110
|Rough
|$37,874
|$38,584
|$39,442
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,533
|$30,240
|$31,119
|Clean
|$28,972
|$29,666
|$30,524
|Average
|$27,849
|$28,517
|$29,333
|Rough
|$26,727
|$27,368
|$28,143
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,480
|$40,218
|$41,141
|Clean
|$38,730
|$39,454
|$40,354
|Average
|$37,229
|$37,926
|$38,781
|Rough
|$35,729
|$36,399
|$37,207
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,385
|$45,215
|$46,252
|Clean
|$43,541
|$44,356
|$45,368
|Average
|$41,855
|$42,638
|$43,599
|Rough
|$40,168
|$40,921
|$41,830
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,342
|$42,115
|$43,081
|Clean
|$40,556
|$41,315
|$42,257
|Average
|$38,985
|$39,715
|$40,610
|Rough
|$37,414
|$38,115
|$38,962
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,290
|$32,895
|$33,649
|Clean
|$31,677
|$32,270
|$33,006
|Average
|$30,450
|$31,020
|$31,719
|Rough
|$29,223
|$29,771
|$30,432
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,016
|$32,614
|$33,362
|Clean
|$31,407
|$31,995
|$32,724
|Average
|$30,191
|$30,756
|$31,448
|Rough
|$28,974
|$29,517
|$30,172
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,904
|$39,632
|$40,541
|Clean
|$38,165
|$38,879
|$39,766
|Average
|$36,687
|$37,374
|$38,216
|Rough
|$35,208
|$35,868
|$36,665
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,352
|$34,995
|$35,797
|Clean
|$33,699
|$34,330
|$35,113
|Average
|$32,394
|$33,001
|$33,744
|Rough
|$31,088
|$31,672
|$32,375
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,857
|$47,734
|$48,828
|Clean
|$45,967
|$46,828
|$47,895
|Average
|$44,186
|$45,014
|$46,027
|Rough
|$42,405
|$43,201
|$44,160