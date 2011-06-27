Estimated values
1990 Volvo 740 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$627
|$1,422
|$1,852
|Clean
|$552
|$1,255
|$1,635
|Average
|$401
|$921
|$1,202
|Rough
|$251
|$587
|$768
