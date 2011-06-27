Estimated values
2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL Protection 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,813
|$6,043
|$6,731
|Clean
|$4,278
|$5,384
|$5,996
|Average
|$3,209
|$4,065
|$4,526
|Rough
|$2,139
|$2,746
|$3,056
Estimated values
2001 BMW 7 Series 750iL 4dr Sedan (5.4L 12cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,176
|$5,207
|$5,784
|Clean
|$3,712
|$4,639
|$5,152
|Average
|$2,784
|$3,502
|$3,889
|Rough
|$1,856
|$2,366
|$2,626
Estimated values
2001 BMW 7 Series 750iL Protection 4dr Sedan (5.4L 12cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,963
|$7,369
|$8,159
|Clean
|$5,300
|$6,565
|$7,268
|Average
|$3,975
|$4,957
|$5,487
|Rough
|$2,650
|$3,349
|$3,705
Estimated values
2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,600
|$3,574
|$4,114
|Clean
|$2,311
|$3,184
|$3,665
|Average
|$1,733
|$2,404
|$2,767
|Rough
|$1,155
|$1,624
|$1,868
Estimated values
2001 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,447
|$3,338
|$3,832
|Clean
|$2,175
|$2,974
|$3,414
|Average
|$1,631
|$2,245
|$2,577
|Rough
|$1,088
|$1,517
|$1,740