Estimated values
2004 BMW Z4 3.0i 2dr Roadster (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,551
|$8,690
|$10,476
|Clean
|$4,993
|$7,833
|$9,426
|Average
|$3,878
|$6,118
|$7,325
|Rough
|$2,763
|$4,404
|$5,224
Estimated values
2004 BMW Z4 2.5i 2dr Roadster (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,400
|$9,570
|$11,384
|Clean
|$5,757
|$8,626
|$10,242
|Average
|$4,471
|$6,738
|$7,959
|Rough
|$3,185
|$4,849
|$5,676