Estimated values
1995 Buick Riviera 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$963
|$1,374
|$1,599
|Clean
|$847
|$1,212
|$1,412
|Average
|$616
|$890
|$1,037
|Rough
|$385
|$567
|$663
Estimated values
1995 Buick Riviera Supercharged 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$781
|$1,311
|$1,599
|Clean
|$688
|$1,157
|$1,412
|Average
|$500
|$849
|$1,037
|Rough
|$313
|$541
|$663