Skip to main content

2025 Nissan Kicks Pricing: Small SUV Starts at $23,220

Still affordable, but Apple CarPlay/Android Auto aren't standard anymore

2025 Nissan Kicks front
  • written by
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
    edited by
    Copy Chief
    Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.
  • The redesigned 2025 Nissan Kicks starts at $23,220, less than $500 more than the old model.
  • Overall, there are more features at every level, though some are now optional.
  • New Kicks appears to offer a lot of value for the money.

Affordable subcompact cars might soon be a thing of the past — the Mitsubishi MIrage disappears at the end of this model year, and recent reports claim the Nissan Versa isn't long for this world, either — but there's plenty of life left in the extra-small SUVs segment. Case in point: the redesigned 2025 Nissan Kicks, which launches soon with a beefy new look, a more powerful engine, and a roomier cabin with nicer materials. The price for all the upgrades? Less than $500 for most trims.

181 for sale in your area
See All for Sale
2025 Nissan Kicks interior

The 2025 Nissan Kicks starts at $23,220, including the $1,390 destination charge. It comes with many of the same luxuries as last year's model, with additional features like rear disc brakes, LED lights, adaptive cruise control, and keyless entry and ignition. That's a lot for a $490 price increase, though you unfortunately don't get Apple CarPlay or Android Auto on this trim anymore. The next-level Kicks SV retails for $25,070, or $480 more than the 2024 version. This model features a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless AA/AC, plus a wireless charging pad and interior ambient lighting. You no longer get alloy wheels as standard on this trim level, but they are on the options list, alongside heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

The top-spec SR is now priced from $27,570 — a healthy jump of $2,280 compared to last year's model. It piles on features like alloy wheels, red and black synthetic leather upholstery with cloth inserts, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-speaker audio system (up from four speakers), and a digital instrument panel, among others. There's even a $1,950 SR Premium package that nets you a 10-speaker Bose audio system, a panoramic sunroof and more.

For the first time in Kicks history, all-wheel drive will be available for an additional $1,500-$1,650, depending on trim level.

Edmunds says

The 2025 Nissan Kicks seems to give you a lot for the money, even though some previously standard features — like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — are no longer standard.

Cameron Rogersby

Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

Photo Sponsored By
2024 Honda Prologue
Learn More 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
The BMW Summer Sales Event
Shop Now at BMWUSA.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Acura RDX
Learn More at Acura.com 
Photo Sponsored By
2025 Hyundai TUCSON
Learn More 

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model