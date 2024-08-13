- The redesigned 2025 Nissan Kicks starts at $23,220, less than $500 more than the old model.
- Overall, there are more features at every level, though some are now optional.
- New Kicks appears to offer a lot of value for the money.
2025 Nissan Kicks Pricing: Small SUV Starts at $23,220
Still affordable, but Apple CarPlay/Android Auto aren't standard anymore
Affordable subcompact cars might soon be a thing of the past — the Mitsubishi MIrage disappears at the end of this model year, and recent reports claim the Nissan Versa isn't long for this world, either — but there's plenty of life left in the extra-small SUVs segment. Case in point: the redesigned 2025 Nissan Kicks, which launches soon with a beefy new look, a more powerful engine, and a roomier cabin with nicer materials. The price for all the upgrades? Less than $500 for most trims.
The 2025 Nissan Kicks starts at $23,220, including the $1,390 destination charge. It comes with many of the same luxuries as last year's model, with additional features like rear disc brakes, LED lights, adaptive cruise control, and keyless entry and ignition. That's a lot for a $490 price increase, though you unfortunately don't get Apple CarPlay or Android Auto on this trim anymore. The next-level Kicks SV retails for $25,070, or $480 more than the 2024 version. This model features a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless AA/AC, plus a wireless charging pad and interior ambient lighting. You no longer get alloy wheels as standard on this trim level, but they are on the options list, alongside heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.
The top-spec SR is now priced from $27,570 — a healthy jump of $2,280 compared to last year's model. It piles on features like alloy wheels, red and black synthetic leather upholstery with cloth inserts, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-speaker audio system (up from four speakers), and a digital instrument panel, among others. There's even a $1,950 SR Premium package that nets you a 10-speaker Bose audio system, a panoramic sunroof and more.
For the first time in Kicks history, all-wheel drive will be available for an additional $1,500-$1,650, depending on trim level.
Edmunds says
The 2025 Nissan Kicks seems to give you a lot for the money, even though some previously standard features — like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — are no longer standard.