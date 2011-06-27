  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,100$3,978$4,501
Clean$2,805$3,607$4,072
Average$2,216$2,863$3,212
Rough$1,626$2,120$2,353
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,665$11,619$13,355
Clean$7,841$10,533$12,080
Average$6,193$8,362$9,530
Rough$4,545$6,191$6,980
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,580$6,176$7,113
Clean$4,145$5,599$6,434
Average$3,274$4,444$5,076
Rough$2,402$3,290$3,718
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 Rwd 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,787$5,113$5,892
Clean$3,427$4,635$5,330
Average$2,707$3,680$4,205
Rough$1,986$2,724$3,080
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,401$6,094$7,081
Clean$3,983$5,524$6,405
Average$3,146$4,386$5,053
Rough$2,309$3,247$3,701
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,179$7,985$9,058
Clean$5,591$7,239$8,193
Average$4,416$5,746$6,464
Rough$3,241$4,254$4,735
Sell my 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,427 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,635 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class ranges from $1,986 to $5,892, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.