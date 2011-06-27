Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,100
|$3,978
|$4,501
|Clean
|$2,805
|$3,607
|$4,072
|Average
|$2,216
|$2,863
|$3,212
|Rough
|$1,626
|$2,120
|$2,353
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,665
|$11,619
|$13,355
|Clean
|$7,841
|$10,533
|$12,080
|Average
|$6,193
|$8,362
|$9,530
|Rough
|$4,545
|$6,191
|$6,980
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,580
|$6,176
|$7,113
|Clean
|$4,145
|$5,599
|$6,434
|Average
|$3,274
|$4,444
|$5,076
|Rough
|$2,402
|$3,290
|$3,718
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 Rwd 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,787
|$5,113
|$5,892
|Clean
|$3,427
|$4,635
|$5,330
|Average
|$2,707
|$3,680
|$4,205
|Rough
|$1,986
|$2,724
|$3,080
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,401
|$6,094
|$7,081
|Clean
|$3,983
|$5,524
|$6,405
|Average
|$3,146
|$4,386
|$5,053
|Rough
|$2,309
|$3,247
|$3,701
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,179
|$7,985
|$9,058
|Clean
|$5,591
|$7,239
|$8,193
|Average
|$4,416
|$5,746
|$6,464
|Rough
|$3,241
|$4,254
|$4,735