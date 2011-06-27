Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,284
|$15,184
|$16,789
|Clean
|$11,119
|$13,749
|$15,195
|Average
|$8,787
|$10,881
|$12,009
|Rough
|$6,455
|$8,012
|$8,822
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,182
|$10,448
|$11,698
|Clean
|$7,406
|$9,461
|$10,588
|Average
|$5,853
|$7,487
|$8,368
|Rough
|$4,300
|$5,513
|$6,147
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,429
|$10,098
|$11,563
|Clean
|$6,724
|$9,144
|$10,466
|Average
|$5,314
|$7,236
|$8,271
|Rough
|$3,904
|$5,328
|$6,076
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,577
|$15,055
|$16,432
|Clean
|$11,383
|$13,633
|$14,873
|Average
|$8,996
|$10,788
|$11,754
|Rough
|$6,609
|$7,944
|$8,635
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,891
|$23,386
|$25,874
|Clean
|$17,098
|$21,177
|$23,419
|Average
|$13,512
|$16,759
|$18,508
|Rough
|$9,927
|$12,340
|$13,597