Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,282
|$26,811
|$30,358
|Clean
|$22,305
|$25,690
|$29,088
|Average
|$20,351
|$23,449
|$26,548
|Rough
|$18,397
|$21,207
|$24,007
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,941
|$18,357
|$20,785
|Clean
|$15,272
|$17,590
|$19,916
|Average
|$13,934
|$16,055
|$18,176
|Rough
|$12,596
|$14,520
|$16,437
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,468
|$17,814
|$20,171
|Clean
|$14,819
|$17,069
|$19,327
|Average
|$13,521
|$15,580
|$17,639
|Rough
|$12,223
|$14,091
|$15,951