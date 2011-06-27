Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 230 Kompressor 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,518
|$5,212
|$6,157
|Clean
|$3,136
|$4,657
|$5,499
|Average
|$2,372
|$3,548
|$4,182
|Rough
|$1,608
|$2,439
|$2,866
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 320 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,296
|$5,808
|$7,193
|Clean
|$2,938
|$5,190
|$6,424
|Average
|$2,222
|$3,954
|$4,886
|Rough
|$1,507
|$2,718
|$3,349