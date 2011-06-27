Used 2010 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Did not want to like it. purvelo , 10/27/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I seriously did not want to like this truck. I had to purchase a truck for a new business I started. Decided on the Nissan Frontier V6 4x4 because of how well the test ride went against the other midsized trucks like the Tacoma. Solid ride,great handling for a truck, and much quieter interior compared to the noisy Tacoma. I liked the full size Ram but cost and MPG kept me away from it.So I have owned this truck for almost a year now and have to say, as much as I want to be pissed about driving a truck daily, this well made solid truck is growing on me. Nissan has built a reliable mid sized truck that feels like it can handle real truck work and yet drives rather nicely. 20.2 MPG with a 4x4! Report Abuse

Nice Truck Pro-4X cascar , 12/06/2014 Bought 2010 used. Nice ride and awesome RF sound. Heated seats. Leather. No complaints at 72,000. Will go anywhere in snow and mud.

2010 frontier review lwl222 , 02/23/2014 SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) this truck is a 4 wheel drive and I had to use it in the snow to go to work, I had no problem on the freeway and I needed to learn the 4 wheel drive system. I drove it off road to retrieve a fellows stuck car and had no problems driving in the snow. I am happy with this truck, and it was $10,000 cheaper than the Toyota of the same year model . I have had it for 5 years now and it is paid for. im very pleased with this truck. I sold the truck in2016 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Traded up from Toyota Tacoma Bill , 10/16/2009 Just traded in my 2007 Toyota Tacoma for a new Nissan Frontier LE Crew Cab. I had to have more comfort than the Toyota seats would give me. I really hate that Toyota didn't offer a upgrade leather power seats in the Tacoma because I did generally like the truck. But since getting my new Nissan, I have never looked back. It's a wonderful truck and a wonderful ride with the LE Value truck package of goodies. fully adjustable Leather heated seats, Steering wheel stalk tilts down for real comfort. Have already put 1500 miles on it and find that the gas mileage on a long trip runs 20+/- mpg. I'm not sorry that I switched trucks. Nissan makes a great product and its also made in the South