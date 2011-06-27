Used 1999 Nissan Frontier Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
great smaller truck
If you are looking for an inexpensive pickup that's great on gas too, then the Nissan is the way to go. The bed is bigger/deeper than any other small truck. I bought the std cab because I didnt want to spend more than necessary, though the extra cab would be nice to have. I have owned this trk for a few months and enjoy it. Wife thinks the steering wheel has too much play, but I dont notice it. Rides rough like a truck, and on windy days I get thrown around the freeway because it's not heavy enough to hold its own. That's what I expected though, so I'm not upset.
Impulsive purchase
Purchased day after I totalled my Sentra, I wanted capability to carry furniture & big boxes & sit higher up off the ground (my 97 sentra was so low). Big differences between the two vehicles are gas mileage & interior space, obviously, but I thought I'd have another 2 or 3 mpg rather than the 25 or 26 hwy. A good truck for city driving; not real comfortable for long trips, and I can only carry one other person which is a bummer. Makes an occasional noise like a lid is rattling under the hood, maybe heating manifold cover. Hoping nothing but good things from Nissan. Bought used at 44k miles. Nice, smooth shifting & handling at high rpm.
