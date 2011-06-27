Used 1999 Nissan Frontier Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

great smaller truck

bronco_fan, 03/22/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

If you are looking for an inexpensive pickup that's great on gas too, then the Nissan is the way to go. The bed is bigger/deeper than any other small truck. I bought the std cab because I didnt want to spend more than necessary, though the extra cab would be nice to have. I have owned this trk for a few months and enjoy it. Wife thinks the steering wheel has too much play, but I dont notice it. Rides rough like a truck, and on windy days I get thrown around the freeway because it's not heavy enough to hold its own. That's what I expected though, so I'm not upset.



Impulsive purchase

Catie, 01/02/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Purchased day after I totalled my Sentra, I wanted capability to carry furniture & big boxes & sit higher up off the ground (my 97 sentra was so low). Big differences between the two vehicles are gas mileage & interior space, obviously, but I thought I'd have another 2 or 3 mpg rather than the 25 or 26 hwy. A good truck for city driving; not real comfortable for long trips, and I can only carry one other person which is a bummer. Makes an occasional noise like a lid is rattling under the hood, maybe heating manifold cover. Hoping nothing but good things from Nissan. Bought used at 44k miles. Nice, smooth shifting & handling at high rpm.


