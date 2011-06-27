Used 1999 Nissan Frontier Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

bronco_fan , 03/22/2002

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

If you are looking for an inexpensive pickup that's great on gas too, then the Nissan is the way to go. The bed is bigger/deeper than any other small truck. I bought the std cab because I didnt want to spend more than necessary, though the extra cab would be nice to have. I have owned this trk for a few months and enjoy it. Wife thinks the steering wheel has too much play, but I dont notice it. Rides rough like a truck, and on windy days I get thrown around the freeway because it's not heavy enough to hold its own. That's what I expected though, so I'm not upset.