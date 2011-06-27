Used 1999 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me
- $6,988
1999 Nissan Frontier XE170,614 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESSUPER CLEAN 1999 Nissan Frontier. ACLL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICLES CALL OR COME IN TODAY!3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Frontier XE with 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6DD26SXXC337176
Stock: 9084M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,950
2000 Nissan Frontier SE108,223 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AMG Auto Sales of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
Visit AMG Auto Sales online at amgautosales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 919-779-3278 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Nissan Frontier SE with 3500lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED27T4YC397886
Stock: 78866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,988
2000 Nissan Frontier XE Desert Runner109,503 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autoquest Express - Saint Petersburg / Florida
2 OWNER Silver Ice Clearcoat 2000 Nissan Frontier King Cab Desert Runner with a factory sunroof! 3.3 ltr. V6 engine with only 109k original miles and runs flawlessly. Automatic transmission. Power windows locks mirrors tilt cruise power steering power brakes sliding rear window KENWOOD AM FM CD Audio that sounds great and ice cold A/C. Nice factory alloy wheels factory fender flares factory running boards factory fog lights bed liner nice clean original interior and runs absolutely perfect with only 109k original miles. Two owners. Clean title clean Carfax no wrecks odor free smoke free. Mechanical inspection invited. Only 5988.00! Call to schedule a test drive! 727 510 63455242 66th. St. N. St.Pete Florida 337092019 CarGurus TOP RATED DEALER!BETTER CARS AT LOWER PRICES EVERY DAY!A+ RATING AT THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU! Visit Autoquest Express LLC online at autoquestexpress.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 727-510-6345 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Nissan Frontier XE Desert Runner with 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED26T9YC315684
Stock: J1147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,999
2000 Nissan Frontier XE160,325 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665. Runs and drives great,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Nissan Frontier XE with AWD/4WD, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED27Y9YC382070
Stock: 4275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,000
2000 Nissan Frontier XE V678,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Exit5 Auto Group - Latham / New York
One Owner, Clean Carfax,Sunroof, Life Of Ownership Oil/Filter Changes & NYSI, Odometer is 86249 miles below market average! Vehicle is currently being inspected by one of our certified technicians. Once this process has been completed we will post the maintenance items that were repaired/replaced in our service center for your review. This Vehicle is Eligible for our HMO Program. 4.8/5.0 Rated Dealer on Google.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Nissan Frontier XE V6 with AWD/4WD, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED26Y6YC364207
Stock: 364207-096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $6,888
2000 Nissan Frontier XE77,462 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Harbor City Auto Sales - Melbourne / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Nissan Frontier XE with 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6DD26S1YC403857
Stock: 072007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,200
1998 Nissan Frontier undefined127,131 milesDelivery available*
Trapp Cadillac - Houma / Louisiana
This vehicle shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. This 1998 Nissan Frontier is rear wheel drive. This model has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This unit is equipped with a gasoline engine. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This vehicle has an automatic transmission. Just the right size. This truck is ready for all your needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Nissan Frontier with Standard Cab, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6DD21S6WC321384
Stock: 51855A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- New Listing$4,990
2000 Nissan Frontier SE124,246 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lavery Buick Chevrolet GMC - Alliance / Ohio
# 4WD!! CD/MP3!! ALLOY WHEELS!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER LOCKS!! CRUISE CONTROL!! CLEAN CARFAX!! Recent Arrival! If you are interested in shopping for a vehicle please send us an email, call or chat. We can use video and provide you all the information you need without coming into the dealership. The wellness and health of our employees and customers is our priority and we are taking ongoing precautions to make sure we have cleanliness policies and procedures throughout the day. Our Internet Sales team can help you gather information remotely. We can arrange for you to test drive the vehicle at your home (within proximity to our dealership) with steering wheel covers, gloves, disinfectant and seat covers. If you do decide to purchase we can DocuSign or deliver the vehicle to you or arrange an appointment to pick it up at the dealership. Dealership is not responsible for clerical, computer generated or data entry errors as it relates to vehicles, prices,equipment or incentives. Though we try our best to remove vehicles when sold please confirm information and availability before making a purchase decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Nissan Frontier SE with AWD/4WD, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED26Y6YC372405
Stock: MEB5982A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- New Listing$7,995
2001 Nissan Frontier XE96,261 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Nissan of Clovis - Clovis / California
SALSA exterior and Gray interior, XE trim. EPA 24 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Bed Liner, (M94) UNDER-RAIL BEDLINER. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: (M94) UNDER-RAIL BEDLINER. Nissan XE with SALSA exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 143 HP at 5200 RPM*. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: ***Why is Nissan of Clovis the Go-To Spot for Fresno, Madera and Visalia Drivers Seeking a New or Used Nissan Vehicle? It could be our varied and accommodating selection of new Nissan models, including the much-loved Nissan Altima, Maxima, Sentra, Murano and Pathfinder. Perhaps it's our equally vast range of high-quality, Nissan of Clovis-approved used cars. Visit our dealership at 370 W Herndon Ave Clovis, California and find out for yourself!*** Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Frontier XE with 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6DD26S11C383518
Stock: 1C383518PX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $6,864
2001 Nissan Frontier SE-V6187,589 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Alton Blakley Ford Lincoln - Somerset / Kentucky
Green 2001 Nissan Frontier SE V6 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC RECENT TRADE IN, Frontier SE V6, 4D Crew Cab, 4WD.THE ALTON BLAKLEY FAMILY OF DEALERSHIPS HAVE BEEN SERVING THE LAKE CUMBERLAND AREA AND BEYOND FOR OVER 50 YEARS. Proudly serving: Somerset, Danville, London, Science Hill, Lexington, Louisville, Russel Springs, Corbin, Columbia, Richmond, Berea, Manchester, Pikeville, Georgtown, Winchester, Versailles, Frankfort, Nicholasville, Harrodsburg, Elizabethtown, and all of greater Kentucky.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Frontier SE-V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED27Y51C364834
Stock: 1C364834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $6,898
2001 Nissan Frontier SC-V6131,010 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC - Southern Pines / North Carolina
Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC is North Carolina's premier new and used car dealers. Pinehurst Buick, Chevrolet, GMC car shoppers can stop by our convenient location near Pinehurst, NC. This 2001 Nissan Frontier SC is complete with top-features such as the anti-lock brakes. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $6,898. This crew cab scored a crash test safety rating of 4 out of 5 stars. A sharp yellow exterior and a charcoal interior are just what you need in your next ride. This sleek vehicle comes with Charcoal leather upholstery. Soak in the sun with the built-in sunroof! Don't sit on this decision for long...schedule your test drive today! Contact Information: Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC, 10722 US Hwy 15-501, Southern Pines, NC, 28388, Phone: 9106845149, E-mail: chevysalesleads@pinehurstautomall.coml.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Frontier SC-V6 with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6MD27T51C382203
Stock: C8929A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995
2001 Nissan Frontier SE-V6312,114 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
EZ Own Car Sales - North Palm Beach / Florida
Visit Ez Own Car Sales online at ezowncarsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 561-517-8892 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Frontier SE-V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Crew Cab, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED27T51C359721
Stock: 359721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,450
2002 Nissan Frontier XE121,025 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AMG Auto Sales of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
Visit AMG Auto Sales online at amgautosales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 919-779-3278 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Frontier XE with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6DD26S32C311057
Stock: 1057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,950
2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6210,851 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
SKCO Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
Only 210851 Miles! Scores 20 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Nissan Frontier 2WD delivers a Gas V6 3.3L/201 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers Tinted glass Tailgate lock.*This Nissan Frontier 2WD Comes Equipped with These Options *Splash Guards Side door guard beams Reminders-inc: low fuel/washer fluid headlight-on key-in chime fasten front seat belts Rear window defroster Rear wheel drive Rear seat map pockets Rear bumper Rear bench seat Quick release removable tailgate Pwr recirculating ball steering.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to SKCO Automotive located at 7410 Airport Blvd Mobile AL 36608 can get you a dependable Frontier 2WD today! Visit SKCO Automotive online at www.skcoautomotive.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 251-343-4488 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED29X32C319834
Stock: T19834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,998
2002 Nissan Frontier undefined199,485 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CTS - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Frontier with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6MD27YX2C318851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,488
2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6148,119 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autoquest Express - Saint Petersburg / Florida
2 OWNER Alpine Green Clearcoat 2002 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Desert Runner XE! with a 3.3 ltr. V6 engine and an automatic transmission! Runs excellent with only 148k miles!. Automatic Power windows locks mirrors tilt cruise power steering power brakes sliding rear window AM FM CD Audio that sounds great and ice cold A/C! Nice factory alloy wheels factory fender flares factory running boards bed liner nice clean original interior and runs absolutely perfect with only Two owners. Clean title clean Carfax no wrecks odor free smoke free. Mechanical inspection invited. Only 6488.00! Call to schedule a test drive! 727 510 63455242 66th. St. N. St.Pete Florida 337092019 CarGurus TOP RATED DEALER!BETTER CARS AT LOWER PRICES EVERY DAY!A+ RATING AT THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU! Visit Autoquest Express LLC online at autoquestexpress.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 727-510-6345 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED29X82C316752
Stock: J1152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,488
2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6164,719 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Autoquest Express - Saint Petersburg / Florida
Solar Yellow 2002 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Desert Runner XE! with a 3.3 ltr. V6 engine and an automatic transmissio. Runs excellent with only 164k miles! Power windows locks mirrors tilt cruise power steering power brakes sliding rear window AM FM CD Audio and ice cold A/C! Nice factory alloy wheels factory fender flares factory running boards factory fog lights bed liner nice clean original interior and runs great! Clean title. Mechanical inspection invited. Only 5488.00! Call to schedule a test drive! 727 510 63455242 66th. St. N. St.Pete Florida 337092019 CarGurus TOP RATED DEALER!BETTER CARS AT LOWER PRICES EVERY DAY!A+ RATING AT THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU! Visit Autoquest Express LLC online at autoquestexpress.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 727-510-6345 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED27T02C389033
Stock: J1153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995
2002 Nissan Frontier SE-V6147,773 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A&A Auto Denver - Denver / Colorado
Our 2002 Nissan Frontier SE Crew Cab 4X4 is brought to you in stunning Silver! Powered by a 3.3 Liter V6 that provides 170hp mated with 4 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive combines power with the economy that achieves near 20mpg on the open road! Our Frontier SE combines quality with comfort. Whether you are putting on a lot of highway miles or driving in rugged off-road conditions, this truck offers features for all outings, including supportive seats, AM/FM radio with CD player and more! This Frontier from Nissan keeps safety in mind with dual airbags, side door guard beams, LATCH child seat system and much more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Frontier SE-V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED29YX2C396600
Stock: 9014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020