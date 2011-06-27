Used 2012 Nissan Armada SUV Consumer Reviews
Good Decision
Leased at year end 2012. Best value full size SUV - GMs seemed over priced, Fords seemed out of date, German 3 row SUVs just not practical. 40,000 miles into this one and no complaints really. Overall MPG is about 15 but gas is cheap for now. Steering is heavy. Some low end plastic in interior. Bottom line is that it has plenty of space for passengers, dogs, gear etc. More so than with GMs (Tahoe etc). It's almost at the Suburban level in this sense. No mechanical problems to speak of. Second row bench seat with flip and fold is very good - better choice than buckets in my experience. More than enough power. Be aware that factory roof cross bars are under engineered and that the roof rack side rails are tricky to mate up with Yakima/Thule systems but it can be done.
The Armada
Gas mileage is less than 18mpg
Ridiculous Nissan and Baker Nissan Dealer
I bought a new Nissan Armada SV in 2012. It has been to the shop for 5 times. Within the first 5 month, the front wheel control arms were replaced due to pulling to the right. Before the dealer (Baker Nissan South Houston) found the real problem, the technician cheated me by inflating the right front tire from 35psi to 45psi instead of fixing the control arm. I found the problem shortly before the inflated tire may blow and cause a serious accident in the hot Houston summer. It is very bad for the Baker Nissan put his customer into a risky and dangerous situation.
Mixed
I have had my Armada now for a few months now. I suffer from back and hip problems, so comfort was a big deciding factor for me. I love it, it is comfortable and super spacious. The only complaint I have is that the voice recognition is not very accurate. It can be frustrating at times trying to get it to recognize street names and cities. Since I now have 2 back surgeries, the automatic 3rd row buttons are great as tail gate button. My second complaint is the GAS milage, wait the lack of it!! Its killing me....
