Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)486.0/702.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower179 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Power Driver Seat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Lighting Packageyes
5-Piece Floor Mats Plus Trunk Matyes
Rear USB Portsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Exterior Options
Chrome Body Side Moldingsyes
Chrome Bumper Protectoryes
16" Aluminum Alloy Wheelsyes
Approach Lightingyes
Premium Paintyes
Body Color Body Side Moldingsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity15.4 cu.ft.
Length191.9 in.
Curb weight3212 lbs.
Gross weight4226 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume117.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1014 lbs.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Cayenne Red
  • Java Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Super Black
  • Storm Blue
  • Pearl White
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
215/60R16 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
