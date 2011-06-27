  1. Home
1997 Nissan Altima Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1997 Nissan Altima GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$811$1,458$1,812
Clean$710$1,280$1,591
Average$509$924$1,148
Rough$307$568$705
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Altima GLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$985$1,686$2,070
Clean$862$1,480$1,817
Average$618$1,068$1,311
Rough$373$657$805
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Altima XE 4dr Sedan (1997.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$777$1,367$1,691
Clean$680$1,200$1,484
Average$487$866$1,071
Rough$294$533$657
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Altima GLE 4dr Sedan (1997.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,008$1,726$2,122
Clean$882$1,515$1,863
Average$632$1,094$1,344
Rough$381$672$825
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Altima GXE 4dr Sedan (1997.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$848$1,476$1,820
Clean$743$1,296$1,598
Average$532$935$1,153
Rough$321$575$708
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Altima SE 4dr Sedan (1997.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$953$1,640$2,019
Clean$835$1,440$1,772
Average$598$1,040$1,279
Rough$361$639$785
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Altima XE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$801$1,376$1,691
Clean$702$1,208$1,484
Average$502$872$1,071
Rough$303$536$657
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Altima SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$935$1,612$1,985
Clean$819$1,415$1,743
Average$586$1,022$1,257
Rough$354$628$772
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Nissan Altima on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $702 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,208 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 Nissan Altima ranges from $303 to $1,691, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
