Estimated values
1997 Nissan Altima GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$811
|$1,458
|$1,812
|Clean
|$710
|$1,280
|$1,591
|Average
|$509
|$924
|$1,148
|Rough
|$307
|$568
|$705
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Altima GLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$985
|$1,686
|$2,070
|Clean
|$862
|$1,480
|$1,817
|Average
|$618
|$1,068
|$1,311
|Rough
|$373
|$657
|$805
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Altima XE 4dr Sedan (1997.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$777
|$1,367
|$1,691
|Clean
|$680
|$1,200
|$1,484
|Average
|$487
|$866
|$1,071
|Rough
|$294
|$533
|$657
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Altima GLE 4dr Sedan (1997.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,008
|$1,726
|$2,122
|Clean
|$882
|$1,515
|$1,863
|Average
|$632
|$1,094
|$1,344
|Rough
|$381
|$672
|$825
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Altima GXE 4dr Sedan (1997.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$848
|$1,476
|$1,820
|Clean
|$743
|$1,296
|$1,598
|Average
|$532
|$935
|$1,153
|Rough
|$321
|$575
|$708
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Altima SE 4dr Sedan (1997.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$953
|$1,640
|$2,019
|Clean
|$835
|$1,440
|$1,772
|Average
|$598
|$1,040
|$1,279
|Rough
|$361
|$639
|$785
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Altima XE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$801
|$1,376
|$1,691
|Clean
|$702
|$1,208
|$1,484
|Average
|$502
|$872
|$1,071
|Rough
|$303
|$536
|$657
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Altima SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$935
|$1,612
|$1,985
|Clean
|$819
|$1,415
|$1,743
|Average
|$586
|$1,022
|$1,257
|Rough
|$354
|$628
|$772