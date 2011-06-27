Estimated values
1998 Nissan 240SX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,034
|$7,885
|$10,498
|Clean
|$2,681
|$6,984
|$9,303
|Average
|$1,973
|$5,184
|$6,913
|Rough
|$1,266
|$3,383
|$4,524
Estimated values
1998 Nissan 240SX SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,489
|$8,309
|$10,907
|Clean
|$3,082
|$7,360
|$9,666
|Average
|$2,269
|$5,462
|$7,183
|Rough
|$1,456
|$3,565
|$4,700
Estimated values
1998 Nissan 240SX LE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,641
|$8,273
|$10,771
|Clean
|$3,217
|$7,328
|$9,545
|Average
|$2,368
|$5,439
|$7,093
|Rough
|$1,519
|$3,549
|$4,641