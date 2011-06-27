Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Good looking, quick, reliable. Excellent value.
This truck was priced at half the cost of similar used trucks I looked at (Dodge Ram, Nissan, Toyota, etc) back in 2012. It has a cushy "Cadillac like" ride from the air shocks (pillowy I call it) and is surprisingly quick when you punch the throttle. Excellent brakes have saved my ass numerous times. A good looking truck though the bulging fenders get you dirty if you're leaning in to put something in the bed. Sometimes there's a ghost in the machine's electronics (cruise control sometimes works, sometimes doesn't). It has that annoying steering column problem these models have ($1300 to fix it, no thanks) that squeaks and clunks. The company should do a recall as I refuse to pay that much to fix it. Visibility is poor as the A, B and C pillars are thick (due to the 4 door cab plus configuration). It gets crappy mpg which is weird as the engine purrs along at only 2500 rpm on the highway (16-18mpg highway, 8-12 city). Quiet and easy to drive. I'd buy another because of the excellent used pricing and it has held its value since I purchased it in 2012. Well my dept is paid off so we'll see if I decide to keep it. Looking at Honda Ridgelines but boy are they pricey. I'd recommend the Duro Cross model, which is what I have.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great work truck
Bought my 06 Raider brand new and finally got rid of it with just over 101,000 worry free miles. It was a good truck and very relaible. The only complaint that I ever had was the not so good mpg's which averaged only 15 to 16 no matter how I drove. Maybe a five or six speed auto would have made that better.
Give me a RAIDER!
I just recently purchased my Raider and the very next day I had a cat-back exhaust custom built for it and WOW what a difference. The timid sounding Raider opened WIDE! I also put a k&n filter on it, 33-2175. It costs about $40 for the k&n. Shortly after instaliing the goodies, the performance probably jumped easily 20-25 h.p. So forget about the bigger h.p. Dakota or even the more h.p. V6 Tacoma and Frontier. Because the bottom line is that torque=power and the Raider beats them both stock. And do a mod or two and you'll smoke 'em. I contacted Hypertech about a power programmer also. I can't wait! Another 25-30 horses await. But the bottom line is that you see a Tacoma, Frontier and Dakota on every corner.
Big Bang for your Buck!!!
I have had my Raider Duro Cross for just over a year and I love everything about it. The Alpine 508w system is awesome. The handling is great. Highway gas mileage is awesome, especially when you combine a K&N air filter with a true dual exhaust system. The power is nice too. This truck is worth every penny and nobody can beat the warranty that it comes with or the price!
First Month of Use
My 2006 Mitsubishi Raider's gas mileage during the first month and half has been terrible, approximately 13mpg. the interior is very bad, lots of plastic. The ride is okay, but has a lot of bounce and the truck likes to roll on railroad tracks and hard bumps. I would not recommend it for the serious off-road person.
Sponsored cars related to the Raider
Related Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner