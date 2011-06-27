Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Good looking, quick, reliable. Excellent value. LC , 12/22/2015 Duro Cross V8 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This truck was priced at half the cost of similar used trucks I looked at (Dodge Ram, Nissan, Toyota, etc) back in 2012. It has a cushy "Cadillac like" ride from the air shocks (pillowy I call it) and is surprisingly quick when you punch the throttle. Excellent brakes have saved my ass numerous times. A good looking truck though the bulging fenders get you dirty if you're leaning in to put something in the bed. Sometimes there's a ghost in the machine's electronics (cruise control sometimes works, sometimes doesn't). It has that annoying steering column problem these models have ($1300 to fix it, no thanks) that squeaks and clunks. The company should do a recall as I refuse to pay that much to fix it. Visibility is poor as the A, B and C pillars are thick (due to the 4 door cab plus configuration). It gets crappy mpg which is weird as the engine purrs along at only 2500 rpm on the highway (16-18mpg highway, 8-12 city). Quiet and easy to drive. I'd buy another because of the excellent used pricing and it has held its value since I purchased it in 2012. Well my dept is paid off so we'll see if I decide to keep it. Looking at Honda Ridgelines but boy are they pricey. I'd recommend the Duro Cross model, which is what I have. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great work truck qtcountrybo , 03/15/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought my 06 Raider brand new and finally got rid of it with just over 101,000 worry free miles. It was a good truck and very relaible. The only complaint that I ever had was the not so good mpg's which averaged only 15 to 16 no matter how I drove. Maybe a five or six speed auto would have made that better.

Give me a RAIDER! Todd Bonsang , 06/09/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I just recently purchased my Raider and the very next day I had a cat-back exhaust custom built for it and WOW what a difference. The timid sounding Raider opened WIDE! I also put a k&n filter on it, 33-2175. It costs about $40 for the k&n. Shortly after instaliing the goodies, the performance probably jumped easily 20-25 h.p. So forget about the bigger h.p. Dakota or even the more h.p. V6 Tacoma and Frontier. Because the bottom line is that torque=power and the Raider beats them both stock. And do a mod or two and you'll smoke 'em. I contacted Hypertech about a power programmer also. I can't wait! Another 25-30 horses await. But the bottom line is that you see a Tacoma, Frontier and Dakota on every corner.

Big Bang for your Buck!!! Casey , 06/19/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had my Raider Duro Cross for just over a year and I love everything about it. The Alpine 508w system is awesome. The handling is great. Highway gas mileage is awesome, especially when you combine a K&N air filter with a true dual exhaust system. The power is nice too. This truck is worth every penny and nobody can beat the warranty that it comes with or the price!